OPINION | Could fielding a woman candidate help the embattled ANC find a new narrative for voters?

In the weeks leading up to Namibia’s elections, and just days after the Botswana Democratic Party suffered a shock defeat after 58 years in power, I had a chat with a renowned local pollster about the ruling South Western African People’s Organisation's (Swapo) prospects.
“It does not look good,” he said. Surveys he had seen suggested the former liberation movement – like many of its sister parties in the Southern African region and other ruling parties across the continent – was destined to suffer heavy electoral losses.
I had every reason to take him seriously, after all the organisation he is involved with was the most accurate in its prediction in May that, in SA, the ANC’s support was to dramatically fall to about 40% of the votes.
The issues were similar: Namibians – just like their South African counterparts – were frustrated by high levels of unemployment, continued racial inequality despite 34 years of freedom as well as widespread corruption.
Considering that 2024 had by then earned itself a reputation as “annus horribilis” for ruling parties across the world, the road ahead looked really steep for Swapo and its presidential candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.
Governing parties suffered heavy losses in India, France, the UK, Mauritius, SA, Botswana, the US and many other jurisdictions where democratic elections were held in 2024.
In that context, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s 57% victory – making her Namibia’s fifth head of state and first woman president – impressively defied the odds.
However, on closer inspection, it hides the fact that Namibia’s former liberation movement, Swapo, is on the same trajectory as the ANC in SA.
Just 10 years ago, Swapo won 87% of the votes in the presidential elections. That this figure has sharply declined to 57% in just two elections suggests that the former liberation movement is not guaranteed the presidency in the next polls.
Unlike in SA, Namibia’s presidential and parliamentary elections are separate even though they are held on the same day.
Though the final parliamentary results had not been officially declared at the time of writing this column, reports indicated that Swapo had lost 12 of the 63 National Assembly seats it had won in 2019. Nine members of the outgoing cabinet had failed to make it back to parliament.
Sections of the opposition have so far refused to accept the outcomes of the presidential elections, pointing to numerous logistical problems and alleged irregularities that marred the process. But that has become the norm with most polls in the region, the proof of their seriousness in rejecting the result would be in them approaching the country’s courts – something they have not yet done.
However, among the reasons they are questioning the outcome is that Nandi-Ndaitwah appears to have garnered far more votes in the presidential race than those of her party in the parliamentary elections.
But is it not possible that some voters, while unhappy with Swapo’s performance in power, were excited by the prospects of making history by electing Namibia’s first-ever woman president?
A veteran of the liberation Struggle, Nandi-Ndaitwah joined Swapo in exile 50 years ago when she left the then South African-occupied South West Africa for Zambia. Since then she has risen through the ranks, holding key party positions in exile and playing leading roles in government once Swapo took power in a free Namibia.
Judging by what her comrades have said of her over the years, Nandi-Ndaitwah is a formidable leader in her own right and deserves her opportunity at the presidency.
At 72, however, her critics said she was too old to become the head of state in a country where most of the population is fairly young. However, it is highly likely that, for most of the electorate, gender rather than age became a more important determinant of how they would vote.
Are there, perhaps, any lessons in this Namibian story, for our country’s former liberation movement?
With the May 29 elections having seen the ANC lose its parliamentary majority – forcing it to enter into a grand coalition with several opposition parties to stay in power – questions are being asked as to whether the ANC can restore its electoral dominance by the next election.
So far, the prospects for the party do not look promising and many pundits predict that it might fall way below the current 40% the party holds during the 2026 local elections as well as the national polls in 2029.
If in 2014, as its election slogan claimed, the ANC had “a good story to tell”, these days it seems to have no story at all. Internal leadership squabbles, disappointing performance in most areas of governance and accusations of corruption against some of its most prominent figures seem to have sucked life out of the party.
But could fielding a woman candidate help the embattled organisation find a new narrative to excite voters in the next general election?
Who could that candidate be, especially considering that since 1994 no-one has become ANC president without first becoming its deputy and that the current deputy is a man?
Image: Reuters/Noah Ndero Tjijenda
