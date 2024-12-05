SOWETAN SAYS | Bavuma does South Africa, Proteas proud

Two years ago, Temba Bavuma was in a dark pit, criticised heavily after the SA cricket national team faltered at the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Bavuma was captain as the Proteas failed to reach the semifinal stage of that World Cup, infamously suffering a defeat to Netherlands in the group phase, which heralded untold scorn on the skipper.
But last week, as he toasted a third century in Test cricket, when SA beat Sri Lanka in the first match in Durban, Bavuma appeared to have put all that behind him. He has over the last year been troubled by injury, which meant he missed the series in Bangladesh a few weeks ago but bounced back to lead from the front in what was initially a difficult start against the Sri Lankans.
Bavuma grounded out a heroic half-century in the first innings, top-scoring for SA with 70 before reaching a well-made, patient 100 in the second innings, ensuring SA pummeled Sri Lanka and head into tomorrow’s second match with a chance of winning the series.
Not only has Bavuma silenced his critics, who were so vocal when he displayed a loss of form, his team is in the race to play in the World Test Championship final taking place in England in June.
SA has never contested that final and it would be remarkable if the previously maligned Bavuma were to lead the country to that event.
Having been through so much in the past two years, Bavuma has displayed leadership qualities to prove that he belongs in the SA national team as one of their foremost, reliable batsmen. We are happy to see that all the negativity of the past seems to have dissipated.
As the Proteas again take on the Sri Lankans at St George’s Park in Gqeberha today, we hope they will perform to the similar standards they set in Durban last week.
The promotion of teenager Kwena Maphaka, who finished his matric exams last week, to the Test side, is also another positive for our side. Maphaka, similarly, will face scrutiny as a young budding star, with some sure to question his credentials, as they already have on social media.
But like Bavuma, we are confident that Maphaka will not take too long to prove his competence at the highest level of SA cricket. Should he feel disillusioned, he surely would have the resilient Bavuma to show him the ropes.
SOWETAN SAYS | Bavuma does South Africa, Proteas proud
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
