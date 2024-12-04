SOWETAN SAYS | SA's G20 presidency must push continent’s potential

This week, SA assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), a significant milestone that sets the stage for the country to host the prestigious summit in 2025. For the first time in history, this influential forum of the world's largest economies will meet on African soil. The weight of this responsibility cannot be overstated.
The G20 shapes the global agenda on key economic, political and environmental issues, and SA’s leadership role offers a rare opportunity to amplify Africa’s voice in the corridors of power.
As one of the 20-member countries, alongside the African Union and European Union, SA is in good company. It stands at the heart of the world’s economic powerhouses, representing not just itself but the broader concerns of the Global South.
The G20 accounts for about 85% of global GDP and more than 75% of global trade. With such influence, the forum’s discussions have the power to impact economies and policies worldwide. This places SA in a position to influence critical conversations around global inequality, development, and climate change.
However, the spotlight brings with it immense pressure.
SA's infrastructure challenges are no secret. From the darkened streets of urban centres due to ongoing power outages and rampant crime, to critical road closures such as the ongoing disruption of Rondebult Road in Boksburg caused by illegal mining, the country’s infrastructure is strained. The closure of the key commercial road since December 2022 has affected the economy of Ekurhuleni and disrupted the movement of goods and services.
If we are to stage a memorable summit, the government must act swiftly and decisively to repair and upgrade infrastructure in the lead-up to 2025.
This is not just about fixing roads or streetlights – it’s about creating an environment of security, stability, and pride that will reflect well on the country on the world stage. A G20 summit hosted in Africa for the first time is a historic occasion that must showcase the continent’s potential, not just its challenges.
Critics of SA’s G20 presidency caution that the resources required to host such an event could divert funds from crucial social programmes.
The SA government has already committed to making sure its G20 presidency benefits more countries on the continent.
At home, it also needs to make sure its plans align with broader development goals. Infrastructure projects, urban regeneration, and the creation of new job opportunities are prioritised and preparations for the summit must not only beautify SA's cities but also offer concrete economic benefits to local communities.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA's G20 presidency must push continent’s potential
Image: Brenton Geach
This week, SA assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), a significant milestone that sets the stage for the country to host the prestigious summit in 2025. For the first time in history, this influential forum of the world's largest economies will meet on African soil. The weight of this responsibility cannot be overstated.
The G20 shapes the global agenda on key economic, political and environmental issues, and SA’s leadership role offers a rare opportunity to amplify Africa’s voice in the corridors of power.
As one of the 20-member countries, alongside the African Union and European Union, SA is in good company. It stands at the heart of the world’s economic powerhouses, representing not just itself but the broader concerns of the Global South.
The G20 accounts for about 85% of global GDP and more than 75% of global trade. With such influence, the forum’s discussions have the power to impact economies and policies worldwide. This places SA in a position to influence critical conversations around global inequality, development, and climate change.
However, the spotlight brings with it immense pressure.
SA's infrastructure challenges are no secret. From the darkened streets of urban centres due to ongoing power outages and rampant crime, to critical road closures such as the ongoing disruption of Rondebult Road in Boksburg caused by illegal mining, the country’s infrastructure is strained. The closure of the key commercial road since December 2022 has affected the economy of Ekurhuleni and disrupted the movement of goods and services.
If we are to stage a memorable summit, the government must act swiftly and decisively to repair and upgrade infrastructure in the lead-up to 2025.
This is not just about fixing roads or streetlights – it’s about creating an environment of security, stability, and pride that will reflect well on the country on the world stage. A G20 summit hosted in Africa for the first time is a historic occasion that must showcase the continent’s potential, not just its challenges.
Critics of SA’s G20 presidency caution that the resources required to host such an event could divert funds from crucial social programmes.
The SA government has already committed to making sure its G20 presidency benefits more countries on the continent.
At home, it also needs to make sure its plans align with broader development goals. Infrastructure projects, urban regeneration, and the creation of new job opportunities are prioritised and preparations for the summit must not only beautify SA's cities but also offer concrete economic benefits to local communities.
SOWETAN SAYS | Expand zero-rated food basket
SOWETAN SAYS | Service delivery can end tragedies
OPINION | SA aims to leave no one behind as it seeks to build a better world
OPINION | Gautrain driven by need to keep economy in top gear
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos