The time has come for us to turn the page on a new chapter at Sowetan, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you. For decades, Sowetan has been a trusted voice in SA, keeping you informed, educated and empowered.
Today, we are proud to announce a refreshed look for our print publication that will carry this legacy into the future while adapting to the changing needs of our readers.
For decades, we’ve been at the heart of SA news, informed by our deep connection to the communities we serve. Our readers share a common passion: a commitment to social justice, active involvement in their communities and a drive for personal and collective advancement. We have always strived to reflect these values in the stories we tell, and with our refreshed publication, we’re taking that mission to the next level.
We’re bringing you a more dynamic and visually engaging experience. We’ve reimagined our design to make reading quicker and more enjoyable, while still upholding the bold storytelling Sowetan is known for. Whether it's breaking news or in-depth analysis, you’ll find stories that are informative, thought-provoking and relevant to your daily life.
Our revamped editorial direction includes a stronger focus on data-driven, visual storytelling. In an age of information overload, we’ll help bringing complex topics to life in ways that are easy to grasp.
SOWETAN SAYS | Bold new look, same trusted journalism
Image: Thulani Mbele
We’ve also made big moves to enhance our personal finance coverage. We know that financial literacy is crucial for upward mobility, and we want to give you the tools to make informed decisions about your money, future and your family’s well-being – breaking down complex subjects into simple, actionable insights.
But let’s not forget … life is also about living fully and loudly. Our refreshed lifestyle, entertainment and sports pages celebrate the things that make SA culture unique – from music and fashion to the latest sports news and celebrity gossip. It’s all here, packaged in a way that makes it easy for you to stay informed and entertained.
As we step into this exciting new phase, we invite you to join us on this journey. We’re more than just a newspaper – we’re a community, and we’re here to grow with you, so your feedback is invaluable as we continue to evolve and improve. Share your thoughts, suggestions or ideas on how we can serve you better.
You can reach us through social media, WhatsApp channel, our website or simply drop us a message on letters@sowetan.co.za – we’re listening and eager to hear from you.
Thank you for being part of our Sowetan family.
Here’s to the new Sowetan!
