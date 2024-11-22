SA boasts the unfavourable spot of having the highest unemployment rate in the world, especially among the youth. The current unemployment rate of 32.1%, by the narrow definition, and youth unemployment of 60.2% are a catastrophe waiting to happen.
Post the 2008 global financial crisis, the South African economy has been steadily underperforming, averaging just a meagre GDP growth of 1.7% from 2010 to 2019, while simultaneously experiencing population growth of 1.4% in the same period.
Thus, in real terms, our GDP per capita has dwindled, making the average person poorer over the same period. Covid-19 worsened the crisis, and the current plans have been unable to mitigate the matter, given that Stats SA has released figures that show how the current labour force adds an estimate of 500,000 to 700,000 people per annum, while less than 400,000 net jobs are being created annually.
These figures paint a picture that not enough urgency is being applied to deal with the high joblessness in the country effectively. The situation at its core, requires more than cosmetic changes and internship culture that have been tried over the past decade.
OPINION | SA must learn from the US (after Great Depression) how to tackle joblessness
Focusing on structural reforms, policy implementation, and sustainable government initiatives can help with crisis
Image: Antonio Muchave
Moreover, the affect of the high joblessness is reflected in the current social ills; high levels of violence, increase in petty crimes, significant surge in gambling, addiction to substances, traffic lights full of talented but unemployed youth, and overall disillusioned attitudes towards the government and governance as demonstrated by the low voter turnout earlier this year.
The latest quarterly labour force survey indicates that in the past quarter, most of the jobs created came from community and social services, construction and trade, while manufacturing, transport, finance, and private households saw job losses increase. Moreover, the more rural provinces of Eastern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga saw the highest increase in unemployment by the expanded definition.
Structural reforms are paramount as there has been a consistent lethargy in putting effective policies in place for job creation and the current initiatives are not only ineffective but largely unsustainable if SA economy is going to work for the majority if not all of its citizens. The state will have to be a catalyst in achieving that.
Numerous learnings are available when looking at what countries such as the US did post the Great Depression when unemployment was at its highest.
President Franklin D Roosevelt, in his New Deal Programmes, implemented several initiatives to act as catalysts in reinvigorating the economy:
SA’s unemployment levels, despite the government rhetoric, have reached crisis levels. The lack of urgency in structural reforms, policy implementation, and sustainable government initiatives creates an accelerated path to instability and social unrest.
We ought to apply pressure on the state to ensure they study and apply the various case studies from developed and developing nations that can be applied contextually to the South African reality to reduce the chronically high unemployment figures while all parties are still patient an hopeful.
