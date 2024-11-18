SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Economic Research Bureau assessments evaluate the effectiveness of merger conditions

Bayer is active in the crop protection business, selling fungicides, insecticides, herbicides and seed treatment products.
Monsanto supplies seeds, biotechnology traits and herbicides. Both companies were involved in research and development for biotechnology traits and the discovery and development of active ingredients globally, which are important inputs in the development of genetically modified (GM) seeds and agrochemicals.
This intermediate merger would likely result in areas of overlap between the parties such as, but not limited to, the wholesale distribution of GM cotton seeds and the national market for the supply of treated seeds.
Considering these overlapping market areas, the commission approved the merger but with conditions that sought to address and mitigate the competition and public interest concerns that arose during the merger review process.
Bayer and Monsanto both supplied GM cotton seeds to farmers in SA and a merger posed the risk of creating a monopoly in this market.
Therefore, one of the conditions recommended to the Competition Tribunal was that Bayer had to divest its cotton seeds business in SA.
This condition served as a catalyst for the establishment of a new, local, and majority black-owned seed company, Cotton Seed Enterprises (CSE).
A second condition zoomed in on the companies’ technological systems in treated seeds and herbicides eventually recommending a divestiture of Bayer’s treated seed and herbicide business under its LibertyLink and Liberty operations, which was ultimately purchased by BASF.
The Bayer-Monsanto merger offered a unique opportunity for ERB to evaluate the success of the divestiture as well as the impact of the divestiture on competition in the market.
The assessment included an evaluation of sales and volume data before and after the merger, which also considered the exit of Monsanto from the cotton seed market in SA, as well as market shares and market concentration over time.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Economic Research Bureau assessments evaluate the effectiveness of merger conditions
Studies provide insight into the impact on employment and competition
“We must work together to ensure the equitable distribution of wealth, opportunity and power in our society.”
These are the words of Nelson Mandela during his state of the nation address delivered on February 9 1996.
Twenty-eight years later, his call remains relevant when one considers our country’s economic landscape.
It is a call that places a huge obligation on regulators, industry and policymakers, to create an economic environment within which inclusive economic growth can be realised.
Last week, I explained the Competition Commission of SA’s merger review process. Our work, however, does not end with the commission issuing a notice of decisions on mergers and acquisitions.
Instead, the commission’s Economic Research Bureau (ERB) conducts several assessments that evaluate the effectiveness of merger conditions.
These studies also provide insight into the impact these conditions have had on employment, competition in the industry and benefits for consumers.
In the last 18 months, the commission has issued the reports of two of these studies.
One of these impact assessments reflected on the acquisition of Monsanto Corporation (Monsanto) by Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Bayer) implemented in 2018.
Challenges in the cotton seed market were identified and the prospects of CSE and the market were also considered.
Despite the challenges faced, both in terms of the general market dynamics and in terms of specific challenges faced by CSE, the commission noted that the company is still operating in the cotton seed market and appears sustainable in the short term.
The research team did, however, underscore that external market factors should be considered when merger conditions are drafted.
In terms of public interest, the condition focused on ensuring discounts on maize seeds for small and emerging farmers.
The merged entity committed to continuing to offer a 25% discount to small emerging farmers. Our team of researchers found that this condition had an important and substantial socio-economic impact, with a clear take-up from the intended farmers.
This impact study shows that there are clear positive outcomes from the commission’s remedy design that was imposed by the Tribunal.
First and foremost, of these is the establishment of a new, local, and majority black-owned, seed company and the protection of the competitive conditions in the seed market that were present pre-merger.
The continued monitoring and evaluation of merger conditions can only serve to increase the commission’s effectiveness in identifying conditions that will create greater and more inclusive local ownership, avoid the development of monopolies in the country, and ensure affordable choices for consumers. The full report is available on our website at www.compcom.co.za
Makunga is the spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
