SOWETAN SAYS | SA's border duty improving

Border policing plays an important role in any country’s security, economy and governance. This is why it was pleasing this week to learn of the remarkable achievements of the Border Management Authority (BMA) launched just over a year ago. The BMA, according to home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, screened more than two-million people, searched more than 108,000 trucks, processed more than 12,000 flights and conducted 648 roadblocks around ports of entry in six months.
Schreiber described the authority as being in the forefront of restoring the rule of law after confiscating counterfeit cigarettes worth more than R22m, fake clothing worth more than R4m, more than 1,100 stolen vehicle parts, and drugs with a street value of more than R6m. Furthermore, the BMA apprehended more than 36,000 undocumented migrants in the same period.
Prior to its establishment, many South Africans bemoaned lack of stringent border controls which allowed illicit goods and illegal border crossings to be the order of the day. Although these have not completely stopped, the results achieved by the authority that has only 2,700 out of the 11,000 officials it requires should give all of us hope. What this country needs is a strong but fair border management agency to deal with the myriad of problems that have manifested over time.
Take the sale of counterfeit goods that have flooded our cities for example which pass through our borders without detection and being subjected to applicable tax laws. This should become a thing of the past. Organised crime groups worldwide take advantage of low-priced goods misleading consumers into buying fake goods. Consumers of these goods are both victims and unknowingly enablers of these criminal enterprises.
On Monday, police uncovered printing equipment used to alter expiration dates and a consignment of falsely labelled canned pilchards in the south of Johannesburg. The people behind these operations are not amateurs but organised syndicates choosing jurisdictions where law enforcement is lax to further their criminal acts. Despite its importance in our borders the SA Revenue Services’ customs have alone failed to stem the tide of these illicit goods.
BMA is therefore a welcome addition to the strengthening of our border controls and fighting crime judging by their results.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA's border duty improving
Image: Freddy Mavunda
