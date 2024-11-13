MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Rusere's claims of rigging of elections in Mozambique should be probed
Given Zimbabwe's history of violent voting season, Sadc should investigate rumours of foul play
A week ago, the high commissioner of the Southern Africa Human Rights Lawyers Commission, Talent Rusere, gave an interview on SABC in which he stated that the organisation has video evidence of the involvement of the Zimbabwean state in the rigging of elections in Mozambique.
Over the past few weeks, Mozambique (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2024-11-07-truckers-stuck-at-moz-border-wary-of-criminals/) has been in the throes of post-election violence after disputed results of the general election that was held on October 9...
