Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Leadership has failed Joburg City

By SOWETAN - 11 November 2024 - 08:15
The Johannesburg city council chamber.
The Johannesburg city council chamber.
Image: Supplied

Joburg is anything but a world-class African city it purports to be. 

Public infrastructure is falling apart. Water and electricity blackouts are commonplace, widespread and consistent. 

There appears to be no confidence-boosting plan showing that those in charge are capable and committed to solving these problems. 

For days on end, different communities raise the alarm about poor services to which there are no real answers and no accountability.

Eskoms warning salvo on Thursday that it would cut off electricity supply to Joburg must be seen in the context of this leadership failure by the city.

The power entity served a notice of intention to interrupt the power supply to the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and City Power at certain pre-determined times of the day. 

The entity said it was owed an amount of R4.9bn by the city for bulk electricity. 

“Despite all the avenues that Eskom explored and efforts to accommodate the CoJ, the matter has reached a point where Eskom can simply no longer afford to accommodate the CoJ without putting further financial strain on and harming its own business.”

The city has since demanded that Eskom retract its notice, stating it is unjust and counterproductive. 

It maintained its claim that it was being over-billed by Eskom  – a long-standing issue at the centre of the legal dispute between the two organisations. 

“The people of Johannesburg deserve reliable and efficient services, we will not let Eskom’s actions compromise their well-being. We remain committed to serving the best interests of our citizens and will take all necessary steps to protect their rights,” the city said. 

Except, this commitment has not been apparent through the actions of authorities. 

This dispute has been allowed to continue for this long, with no effective resolution, despite its implications for ordinary people. 

It is unclear to us how two public entities, meant to act in the public interest, are unable to use existing frameworks to prove or disprove alleged discrepancies in their billing calculations. 

Should Eskom follow through with its notice to cut supply, this will take us back to the dark days of rolling blackouts. 

Only this time, the cause will not be complex engineering technicalities. 

It will be a failure of leadership to resolve disputes in the interest of the consumer. 

Joburg mayor Dada Morero fires Kabelo Gwamanda, replaces him with Tebogo Nkonkou

Gwamanda will be replaced by councillor Tebogo Nkonkou. He will fill the role immediately.
News
3 days ago

Joburg water problems 'severe' but no day zero yet in sight

The city is on level 1 water restrictions which prohibit residents from watering gardens, washing cars and filling swimming pools during peak hours
News
1 week ago

No time frame given to fix Rea Vaya payment system problems

While Joburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene says there is no indication when the Rea Vaya smart card payment system will start running again, the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024