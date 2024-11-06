MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Blacklisting parents who default on child maintenance a step in the right direction
Signed letter of intent brings relief to financially burdened women
Last Friday, the department of justice and the Social Justice Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to have parents who default on child maintenance blacklisted.
This move aims to blacklist defaulters with credit bureaus, which would have a significant impact on their credit profiles and employment prospects. Readers of my column will know that I have written about this matter before, arguing that parents who default on child maintenance after a court order should be criminally charged and incarcerated...
