SOWETAN SAYS | Jordaan must know when to quit

Reports that Danny Jordaan is keen to stand again for the presidency of the South African Football Association (Safa) are concerning.
When he was re-elected for a third term in 2022, Jordaan boldly told the media: “This is my last term.” But after reports last week that he wanted to stand again in 2026 for another four-year term, the Safa president didn’t do much to dismiss that speculation when speaking at a press conference on Wednesday.
Instead, as we report today, he hinted he could run again, claiming even the Confederation of African Football, headed by Patrice Motsepe, has no term limit. It is concerning that Jordaan, after being at the helm since 2013, still wants to continue in the role, misruling the country’s highest football body.
All his years at Safa House have been beset by controversy and damaging reports of mis-governance and financial mismanagement which reduced the association to a shell that it is today.
Earlier this year, Safa hogged negative headlines when the Hawks raided its headquarters. Jordaan claimed sinister forces were behind the raid, but it is clear all is not well at Safa House, with more reports indicating some people had put together yet another damning dossier against Jordaan.
He has for years relied on his pliant, bloated national executive to survive and garner support from the Safa regions, and we have no doubt he’ll seek to do so in pursuit of another term that would put him in office until 2030.
While we don’t doubt his contribution to local football – and in particular his role in landing us World Cup 2010 – we appeal to Jordaan to reconsider and decline any nomination to extend his term beyond 2026.
South African football needs fresh ideas and younger blood to drive it forward. Jordaan and his cohort have not advanced the country’ interests, preferring petty squabbles and meaningless fights which detract from the main focus of the association: football development.
As it is, regions are crying foul over lack of proper infrastructure, no resources or equipment to stage tournaments and poor governance all round. Our referees remain probably the most incompetent around.
Jordaan has purged just about everyone who sought to challenge him since 2009, and as a result South African football lost good administrators and officials along the way. It cannot afford another four years of Jordaan’s self-centred presidency.
