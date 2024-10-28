The tragic death of Onalenna Sebolao at Thuto Thebe Secondary School in the North West has left his family understandably in despair after struggling to get answers about what happened to him.
More than a month after Onalenna mysteriously died on the school grounds, the bereaved family has received no explanation as to what happened. Both the school and the department of education have buried their heads in the sand, failing to give support to his family through counselling or visiting them.
Instead, there have been conflicting versions provided on what happened to the grade 9 pupil. According to Onalenna’s grandmother, Julia Moorosi, one of Onalenna’s friends came to their house, saying she should rush to the school because “Ona fell during a fistfight play”.
The school’s deputy principal, Moroe Tshou, however, said: “The boy told us that Onalenna just fell [out of nowhere], however, he told his grandmother that he fell when they were playing by throwing fists [at each other].”
To further add salt to injury, North West education spokesperson Bayanda Zenzile insisted there was no confirmation that Onalenna was struck by another pupil before collapsing.
“According to a report from the school principal, Onalenna collapsed while transitioning between classes, and learners who were nearby at the time immediately took him to the school’s sick bay,” Zenzile said.
The response by both the school and the department to this tragedy has been dismayingly poor and shows utter contempt for the family of the pupil.
While police are still investigating the cause of death and awaiting postmortem results, the school officials had a moral duty to visit the family and offer them support. But what has emerged in the aftermath of Onalenna’s demise points to a lack of care, and worrying attempts by officials to defer their responsibility to others.
SOWETAN SAYS | Department devoid of compassion
Given that the death happened at the school, it is reasonable to expect that the family would have been prioritised in providing them with counselling after such a tragic event.
Yet, they were left on their own with so many questions unanswered while those who run the school continued for a month as though it was business as usual. The education department must shoulder all the blame for this affront to the deceased pupil’s family.
