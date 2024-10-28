SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Commission at hand to probe any anti-competitive conduct by ISP

The advent of Covid-19 has certainly plunged the world into unforgettable scenes of grief, adversity and uncertainty. Ironically, the pandemic has in the context of SA, expedited the shift from a stiffed realisation of the digital regime.
Literally, the ushering in of this digital regime turned our adversity into a game-changing opportunity.
Access to internet speedily turned into a necessity rather than a privilege. This also gave a rapid rise to demand for internet connectivity and access.
However, these developments did not arise without challenges. In the past four years, the Competition Commission has observed an increase in the number of complaints lodged by the residents of complexes and estates who allege they are limited in their choice of a fibre internet service provider (ISP).
At least 14 such complaints were received in the 2023/24 financial year alone.
This alleged anti-competitive conduct restricts residents from choosing an ISP of their choice to provide their homes and families a crucial connection to the digital world.
Each complaint the commission receives is investigated and our team of analysts found that this limited choice often stems from exclusive agreements estates and complexes have with ISPs when initially seeking to install internet services infrastructure on their premises.
An ISP that will be installing the infrastructure will have an indefinite or long-term exclusive agreement with the estate, prohibiting competitors from using the infrastructure and leading to limited choice for residents. These types of agreements may initially bear fruits for the estate or complex by relieving them of the responsibility to install the infrastructure and bearing the costs, however, this practice may potentially result in an anti-competitive behaviour.
In its preamble, the Competition Act 89 of 1998 (as amended) provides for markets in which consumers have access to, and can freely select, the quality and variety of goods and services they desire. This is one of the core principles relied upon by the commission to deliver on a growing, deconcentrated and inclusive economy.
The ability to connect to the digital world and have the freedom to choose an ISP are crucial to small businesses and the youth alike.
This legislative obligation foregrounds our commitment to increase awareness on the pitfalls this alleged anti-competitive conduct might have and encourage residents living in complexes and estates to lodge complaints with us if they suspect such conduct might be taking place.
As part of our advocacy initiatives, the commission has engaged with several estates and complexes in a bid to resolve complaints and create awareness of the provisions of the Competition Act. It is encouraging to note that we have not experienced resistance from the estates and complexes, and all complaints were resolved amicably.
This advocacy approach and transparent process of engagement have aided in the implementation of solutions for all the involved parties.
What can estates and complexes do to avoid potential anti-competitive conduct and practices?
Firstly, approaching the commission for more information is always a good start. We consider a contract to be competitive if and when it underwent a competitive procurement process and does not exceed a period of five years. On that note, we recommend that residential estates or complexes not engage in ISP agreements exceeding the period mentioned above.
We urge residential estates and complexes to avoid ever-green ISP agreements in the interest of their own constituents. Our team of experts is always available if more information is needed about competitive procurement practices. And estates and complexes are encouraged to avoid engaging in internet infrastructure installation agreements with ISPs that restrict other competitors from utilising their internet infrastructure.
Estates and complexes should consider refraining from contractually mandating residents to undertake or subscribe to companies providing services inside their households, but rather focus on those providing services in common spaces.
It is noteworthy to mention that active citizenry goes a long way in addressing the challenges we confronted with on a daily basis. We encourage residents unsatisfied or disgruntled with exclusive ISP arrangements in their estates and complexes to lodge complaints with the commission.
While the commission conducted a multi-faceted public advocacy campaign focusing on pro-competitive regulations in estates and complexes, we remain available for complexes or estates that require further information.
* Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
