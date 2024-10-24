SOWETAN SAYS | We’re proud of Proteas women

SA suffered another cricket heartbreak at the weekend when our women Proteas lost the T20 World Cup final to New Zealand in the decisive match in Dubai.
We thought this time, facing a team who had also not won the event, gave us a great chance but New Zealand showed more zeal to seal victory.
Defeat was obviously devastating to our women who had an enduring week, first needing West Indies to beat England to confirm their place in the semifinal against Australia. After seeing off the Aussies in that remarkable last-four clash, the Proteas headed into the final as favourites. But it wasn’t to be as our team lost the decider for the second time in a space of 18 months.
This will hurt, for sure, given that if we add the defeat suffered by the men’s side in the US at the end of June, SA has now lost three ICC finals in succession.
While this is painful, we urge South Africans not to lose hope. Not too long ago, our teams couldn’t make these finals. The men’s side were rebuked as “chokers”, unable to get out of groups or qualify for crucial knockout phases. They have since made the semifinals in the 50-over format in India last year, and the T20 final this year.
The women’s side must build on the success of the past 18 months, when they first lost to Australia at home last winter, and now to the New Zealanders. It takes time to build a winning culture, and the disappointment of Sunday’s defeat should spur our women on to do better.
They can take cue from selfsame New Zealand who lost successive finals in 2009 and 2010, before securing victory at our expense at the weekend. This is the beauty of sport: you always get another chance at glory.
The Proteas must use the next few weeks to reflect and pick themselves up, so that next time they get over the line. They cannot wallow in sorrow because making the World Cup final twice in a row is no mean feat. We salute our heroines who, while beaten, still produced three members of the ICC team of the tournament in skipper Laura Wolvaardt and fellow opener Tazmin Brits, as well as bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba. Chin up girls, your time is surely coming!
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | We’re proud of Proteas women
Image: Pankaj Nangia
