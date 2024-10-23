MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Shooting of young man protecting sister shows how patriarchal society is
Women are objectified and violence is an expression of manhood
Two weeks ago, teenager Lena Mjadu and her younger sister went to buy bread at a local spaza shop in the township of Motherwell in Gqeberha.
The lights had gone out and the young women needed to get something to eat. Upon arriving at the shop, they were subjected to sexual harassment by the store owner, a foreign national known only as Hassan. Hassan made sexual advances towards the young women and when they rebuffed him, he refused to sell bread to them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.