MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Shooting of young man protecting sister shows how patriarchal society is

Women are objectified and violence is an expression of manhood

23 October 2024 - 07:15

Two weeks ago, teenager Lena Mjadu and her younger sister went to buy bread at a local spaza shop in the township of Motherwell in Gqeberha.

The lights had gone out and the young women needed to get something to eat. Upon arriving at the shop, they were subjected to sexual harassment by the store owner, a foreign national known only as Hassan. Hassan made sexual advances towards the young women and when they rebuffed him, he refused to sell bread to them...

