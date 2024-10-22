“Indications are that these people are being smuggled via land, but we just don't know which border they are using,” said Ramovha.
SOWETAN SAYS | Secure our porous borders
The arrest of 47 Ethiopians who were smuggled into the country allegedly for job opportunities points to a growing security nightmare that must be addressed urgently.
According to police, the Ethiopian nationals were apparently kept against their will at a house in Buccleuch, northern Johannesburg. Hawks spokesperson Capt LIoyd Ramovha said family members in SA were being contacted to release them at a fee.
“The modus operandi is that the people are being smuggled willingly for better economic opportunities and when they get here, they are handled by a syndicate and money is being extorted. It is not an isolated incident, and it seems to be happening more often than not.
“Indications are that these people are being smuggled via land, but we just don't know which border they are using,” said Ramovha.
A private security company report seen by this newspaper said the men had been deprived of food and clothing and had told officers that the number of those who escaped was 72.
We have known for a long time now that getting in and out of SA illegally is easy, with people crossing rivers and paying bribes to border authorities. But given the increased risk to national security including from terrorism, our law enforcement ought to do better to secure our porous borders.
In the past, international terrorists have been reported to have entered and left countries where security is lax undetected, posing a threat to their sovereignties.
The latest discovery brings to a total of 150 Ethiopians that have been found in the country illegally since the beginning of the year.
Not long ago, a group of Libyan nationals was found at a suspected military training camp in Mpumalanga months after they entered the country under false pretences of security training.
What these incidents further point to is that organised criminal syndicates are now taking full advantage of the poor security of our borders.
So worrying is this growing phenomenon of people being smuggled into the country that fugitives wanted for crimes in other countries could find their haven here. These incidents of smuggling and human trafficking must be taken seriously as they undermine our national security and the functioning of the state.
