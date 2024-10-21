The arrest of former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda may, hopefully, finally shed light on his alleged culpability in an entity that is said to have scammed residents of Soweto over a decade ago.
Gwamanda handed himself over to police on Friday and was released on bail.
He faces charges of fraud emanating from a financial services scheme he ran, allegedly without relevant authorisation.
In 2012, Gwamanda, through his funeral insurance and burial scheme entity, ironically named iThemba Lama Afrika, allegedly scammed Soweto residents into making monthly investment contributions.
However, they were left high and dry when it was time to claim.
According to the Sunday Times, his alleged victims thought he was dead, only to see him on TV when he was elected mayor.
This is despite his claim that he communicated with his investors when the business went under.
When the allegations surfaced around May last year, Gwamanda’s party Al Jama-ah jumped into his defence, claiming that the matter was a ploy by the DA to smear his name, following their loss of the mayorship.
SOWETAN SAYS | Ex-mayor case indictment to his defenders
Image: Freddy mavunda
Conveniently the ANC also defended him saying the allegations were gossip and rumour-mongering.
They claimed to have vetted Gwamanda, a process which they said cleared him of any wrongdoing.
While the allegations against Gwamanda are yet to be tested and proven in court, they are significant enough to compel him to answer what he and his partners did with the money from their investors.
Furthermore, that the money was never paid back – a fact not in dispute – ideally should have raised real concerns from the ANC about whether the person it chose to lead the city of Joburg was fit for purpose.
The reality is that he was not – as proven by his dismal performance – and subsequently the belief by police that he may be a scammer.
Gwamanda has much to answer for and this process is, hopefully, the beginning of such legal accountability.
If he is found to have stolen, he must be jailed.
Still, we must be mindful that this is as much a story of a man whose integrity is questionable as it is of those who propped him up because he was a useful puppet for their political gain.
