To be properly qualified in certain trades can take up to seven years. For example, plumbing requires 18 months of college education, followed by another 18 months of hands-on training, culminating in a trade test – totalling three years, which is comparable to obtaining an undergraduate degree.
Unemployment has climbed to a staggering 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024, up from an already painful 32.9% in the first quarter.
This translates to a jaw-dropping 8.4-million South Africans without jobs. With the job market looking more like an arid desert, where do we turn?
At Allan Gray Makers, we recognise the immense potential of our young artisans. That’s why we are proud to support aspiring tradespeople through our Startup Academy, which equips them with essential entrepreneurial skills. By integrating business training with vocational education, we empower you not only to excel in your chosen trade but also to think innovatively and start your own ventures. This holistic approach ensures that you are prepared for the realities of the job market and can thrive in your career.
Currently, only 15,000 artisans are trained each year, significantly below the required 30,000 to combat youth unemployment and meet workforce demands. To achieve this goal, at least 60% of school leavers must be encouraged to consider careers in the trades. Allan Gray Makers’ initiative aims to inspire young people to pursue these vital professions, securing a sustainable future for the nation’s economy and its youth.
OPINION | Artisan careers are a viable solution for job security
As matriculants approach the end of their school journey, they are also facing pivotal decisions about their future. While the allure of university life may be tempting, we urge the matriculants to consider an alternative pathway: artisan careers through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges or an apprenticeship.
According to the latest scarce skills report, SA is experiencing significant shortages in various skilled trades, including electrical, plumbing and construction fields. The report highlights the following skills as scarce: electricians, welders, fitters and turners, plumbers, carpenters, motor mechanics and boilermakers. The demand for qualified artisans is soaring, with many sectors struggling to fill essential positions. In contrast to the high youth unemployment rate – currently standing at more than 60% – artisan careers present a viable solution that not only promises job security but also offers fulfilling work.
TVET colleges are an incredible resource, with more than 50 institutions across the country providing hands-on training and skills development. The misconception that vocational education is a lesser option is outdated and untrue. You can acquire practical, marketable skills – this means entering the job market, earning a stable income and contributing positively to our economy.
OPINION | Promotion of indigenous languages starts with state recognition
To be properly qualified in certain trades can take up to seven years. For example, plumbing requires 18 months of college education, followed by another 18 months of hands-on training, culminating in a trade test – totalling three years, which is comparable to obtaining an undergraduate degree.
Unemployment has climbed to a staggering 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024, up from an already painful 32.9% in the first quarter.
This translates to a jaw-dropping 8.4-million South Africans without jobs. With the job market looking more like an arid desert, where do we turn?
At Allan Gray Makers, we recognise the immense potential of our young artisans. That’s why we are proud to support aspiring tradespeople through our Startup Academy, which equips them with essential entrepreneurial skills. By integrating business training with vocational education, we empower you not only to excel in your chosen trade but also to think innovatively and start your own ventures. This holistic approach ensures that you are prepared for the realities of the job market and can thrive in your career.
Currently, only 15,000 artisans are trained each year, significantly below the required 30,000 to combat youth unemployment and meet workforce demands. To achieve this goal, at least 60% of school leavers must be encouraged to consider careers in the trades. Allan Gray Makers’ initiative aims to inspire young people to pursue these vital professions, securing a sustainable future for the nation’s economy and its youth.
OPINION | Responsible talk is highly important in the age of conspiracy theories
“By highlighting these sobering statistics, we hope to spark a nationwide dialogue about the crucial and often under-appreciated value of technical skills, artisan training and entrepreneurship in the trades by inspiring SA’s youth to consider these as viable career options,” said Seth Mulli, Allan Gray Makers programme director.
It’s time to change the perception of TVET colleges and artisan careers. They are not a fallback option but rather a pathway to exciting opportunities and a chance to contribute to a skills-hungry economy. By choosing this route, you can secure a future filled with growth, satisfaction, and success.
We encourage you to explore the diverse offerings at your nearest TVET college and consider the valuable role you can play in bridging the skills gap in SA. Your journey starts now – choose wisely.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos