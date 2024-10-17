Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Let's rise against mass killings

By SOWETAN - 17 October 2024 - 07:15
A politician is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Schoemansdal. Stock image.
A politician is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Schoemansdal. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

We have been left shaken once again by another mass shooting, a third such violent attack on human life, in as many weeks.

The latest horror killing of seven people happened in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning where a tavern owner shot dead five family members and two neighbours before turning the gun on himself.

According to police, the source of the massacre of those people, including a three-year-old boy, was an altercation between a tavern owner and a relative of the deceased who were celebrating lobola negotiations in Mokokotlong informal settlement. Four people survived the shooting, including a one-year-old who was taken to hospital with injuries.

The incident came a week after another heartbreaking shooting of six patrollers in Godini, Qumbu in the Eastern Cape, by unknown assailants. Four people who survived the attack were taken to hospital.  The Qumbu shooting was preceded by the Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people. We applaud the police for making arrest in this case.

Even for a nation that is beginning to normalise violent crime with a murder rate that is one of the highest in the world, three mass shootings in three weeks ought to raise an alarm. How can we allow this to happen and continue to carry on with our lives as though things are normal?

The answer to this question and the problem can no longer lie with law enforcement alone because we have been here far too many times. If the quarterly police crime reports are anything to go by, the war against violent crime is far from being won. This is not a problem police and laws alone can fix.

We must look at one another, our communities, neighbours and inside our homes if we are to understand fully what drives people to go on a killing spree so mercilessly as we have witnessed recently.

Of course, there are systemic and structural problems in our criminal justice system that need fixing, such as parole in some instances, to keep murderers off our streets.

But what is evidently clear from these recent killings, even if the motive behind some cases is yet to be established, is that we can no longer afford to sit idle as violence destroys our communities.

SowetanLIVE

Mass shooting in Eastern Cape: Residents battling to come to terms with tragedy

Residents of Nyathi Village in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape heard multiple gunshots at about 2am on Saturday but couldn't figure out which homes ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eighteenth victim of Eastern Cape mass shooting dies in hospital

An 18th victim of a mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village has died in hospital, police confirmed on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Eight people die after tavern altercation

A disagreement that started at an Orange Farm tavern in the early hours of this morning has left eight people dead, including a 3-year-old boy.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Liam Payne's cause of death revealed
Fans gather outside hotel where Liam Payne was found dead | REUTERS