SOWETAN SAYS | Covering courts good for judiciary

In a defining judgment in a case between murderer Henri van Breda, Media 24 and others, Supreme Court of Appeal judge Visvanathan Ponnan, affirming the right to broadcast court proceedings, said: “Freedom of the press and the principle of open justice are closely interrelated. The media, reporting accurately and fairly on legal proceedings and judgments, make an invaluable contribution to public confidence in the judiciary and, thus, to the rule of law itself.”
The judgment delivered in 2017, affirmed the principle of open justice by making the broadcasting of court proceedings a general rule rather than the exception.
While it is accepted that an accused may object to proceedings in open court, he or she must convince the court to depart from this principle on a legitimate basis as set out in the Criminal Procedure Act, such as security of witnesses.
We are reminded of this as it becomes increasingly concerning that journalists are being barred from covering proceedings, particularly in magistrate’s courts.
The decision to bar the media is often on flimsy and legally questionable reasons, which appear to be about the protection of the accused from public scrutiny or embarrassment, rather than the affirmation of open justice.
The latest incident is the bail application of a 21-year-old alleged drug mule who was caught at OR Tambo International Airport having ingested cocaine tablets from Brazil. Mmantwa Tshabalala’s appearance at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court yesterday was mostly heard behind closed doors after her lawyer objected to the presence of the media because she was to share supposedly sensitive information as part of her bail application.
Tshabalala’s attorney advanced no valid reason to object to the case being heard in open court – as compelled by our constitution.
The prosecution had no objection to the case heard in the presence of journalists, but the court conceded to what can only be termed as the whims of an attorney to have her testimony behind closed doors.
This is deeply concerning, as it forms part of an unacceptable trend emerging in some regional courts to abandon their constitutional responsibility to transparency.
We must all reject it, not inherently for the sake of journalism, but as the SCA ruled, freedom of expression is as much about the free press as it is about the right of the public to be informed about the world in which they live.
SOWETAN SAYS | Covering courts good for judiciary
