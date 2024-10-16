Columnists

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Don't condemn Drip founder - he needs compassion, grace

By Malaika Mahlatsi - 16 October 2024 - 13:00

A week ago, a founder and CEO of the sneaker brand, Drip, announced that the company had been placed under liquidation.

In an internal memo that circulated on social media, Lekau Sehoana informed Drip staff that their employment contracts had been terminated and that all existing Drip outlets would also be closed with immediate effect. Sehoana stated that an appointed liquidator would take over all Drip assets and operations...

