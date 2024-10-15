The incident took place 25 years ago when my dad and his fellow comrade were asked by the Eastern Cape government about missing funds meant for a rural development initiative.
My father replied: “Buzani apha kuye yena mntu ongabambekiyo okwe chebetyu lesepha (ask him,the person who can’t be stuck like a tiny slippery bar of soap)”.
The comrade in question failed to account for the allocation of funds. A squabble ensued, leading to my father’s death. A few weeks later, the comrade was found dead with a bullet wound to the forehead and was set alight.
This tragic personal experience underscores the broader issues plaguing the ANC today. The party’s internal conflicts and lack of accountability are not just historical problems but ongoing challenges that continue to undermine its effectiveness and credibility.
The mafia-style political operation runs from the top echelons down to the bottom of the ANC structures. Thabo Mbeki resigned as president of SA in September 2008 after the ANC recalled him following allegations of political interference in the prosecution of Jacob Zuma, his rival in the ANC.
Zuma faced numerous allegations and charges over the years. The most significant ones include corruption, fraud and money laundering, state capture and contempt of court.
OPINION | ANC’s disunity undermines its efficacy and credibility
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch
In modern politics, factionalism, lack of accountability and intolerance among members of the ANC have become the order of the day.
A North West ANC provincial executive committee member was quoted in the media as saying: “The current leadership is focused on purging people who are vocal and against what they are doing. Instead of trying to unite the party, they want people to always agree with them. The moment you differ from them, you become a target and you will be out.”
Unfortunately, the dirty side of politics is that people get murdered for speaking the truth. It happened to my father, a former exiled freedom fighter and staunch member of the ANC who was gunned down allegedly by his fellow comrade in Mthatha.
OPINION | Gauteng not equipped to save councils in distress
The incident took place 25 years ago when my dad and his fellow comrade were asked by the Eastern Cape government about missing funds meant for a rural development initiative.
My father replied: “Buzani apha kuye yena mntu ongabambekiyo okwe chebetyu lesepha (ask him,the person who can’t be stuck like a tiny slippery bar of soap)”.
The comrade in question failed to account for the allocation of funds. A squabble ensued, leading to my father’s death. A few weeks later, the comrade was found dead with a bullet wound to the forehead and was set alight.
This tragic personal experience underscores the broader issues plaguing the ANC today. The party’s internal conflicts and lack of accountability are not just historical problems but ongoing challenges that continue to undermine its effectiveness and credibility.
The mafia-style political operation runs from the top echelons down to the bottom of the ANC structures. Thabo Mbeki resigned as president of SA in September 2008 after the ANC recalled him following allegations of political interference in the prosecution of Jacob Zuma, his rival in the ANC.
Zuma faced numerous allegations and charges over the years. The most significant ones include corruption, fraud and money laundering, state capture and contempt of court.
OPINION | Celebrating three decades of SAMAs, an integral part of SA’s musical history
These allegations and charges have been a significant part of SA’s political landscape, leading to ongoing legal battles and public scrutiny. This culture of systematic deception is now ruining the ANC in the North West province, where the organisation has lost Ward 45 in the Bojanala region to the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP).
That said, a former Ward 45 councillor is believed to have left the ANC to join the MKP as a result of being sabotaged and frustrated out of the ANC. The controversy is that several ANC branches in the province are in tatters.
This is a matter for serious concern. Losing Ward 45 to the MKP could indicate shifting political allegiances and dissatisfaction with the ANC in that region. It serves as a barometer for the party ’s support base. The ANC’s internal strife is a profound crisis that threatens the very fabric of the party and its ability to govern effectively.
The ANC must return to its roots of solidarity and transparency if it hopes to regain the trust of its members and the public.
■ Ludidi is a freelance journalist and writer based in Johannesburg.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos