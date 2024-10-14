SOWETAN SAYS | Mboweni dedicated his life to SA

The news of the death of former finance minister Tito Mboweni came as a shock to the nation on Saturday night. The loss is felt not only by his family and comrades in the ANC but also by the broader public and across the political divide.
Mboweni spent many years serving this country as minister and SA Reserve Bank governor, mentioning a few high-profile positions he held. He was appointed minister of labour in 1994 and served as governor for a decade from 1999 to 2009. His death has been met with a sense of devastation because he was a man who dedicated his life to working for his country and its people.
His sacrifice began in the 1980s when he did not complete his studies because of his political activism and went into exile in Lesotho where he completed his degree in 1985. People from all walks of life have flooded social media pages with messages of condolences and tributes since the news of his passing broke.
The tributes reflect what kind of a person Mboweni was, respected and acknowledged by so many including political opponents.
The EFF said it often found itself at odds with Mboweni while serving as finance minister on policy matters but held him in high esteem for his exemplary public service.
Rise Mzansi described him as a larger-than-life character.
In his tribute, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We have lost a leader and compatriot who served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights. As governor and finance minister, he had a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation”.
During his tenure as finance minister, Mboweni presided over one of the most difficult eras with the Covid-19 pandemic, which sent shockwaves through world economies. He will always be remembered for his leadership in every role he occupied in government, particularly during the pandemic when he oversaw state relief efforts to halt job losses. While we are equally saddened by his passing, we also celebrate his life, which was full of colour and sense of humour even as he faced backlash on social media over his late-night cooking.
He was a man dedicated to the betterment of his people and his passion for the growth and development of this country will be missed.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Mboweni dedicated his life to SA
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
The news of the death of former finance minister Tito Mboweni came as a shock to the nation on Saturday night. The loss is felt not only by his family and comrades in the ANC but also by the broader public and across the political divide.
Mboweni spent many years serving this country as minister and SA Reserve Bank governor, mentioning a few high-profile positions he held. He was appointed minister of labour in 1994 and served as governor for a decade from 1999 to 2009. His death has been met with a sense of devastation because he was a man who dedicated his life to working for his country and its people.
His sacrifice began in the 1980s when he did not complete his studies because of his political activism and went into exile in Lesotho where he completed his degree in 1985. People from all walks of life have flooded social media pages with messages of condolences and tributes since the news of his passing broke.
The tributes reflect what kind of a person Mboweni was, respected and acknowledged by so many including political opponents.
The EFF said it often found itself at odds with Mboweni while serving as finance minister on policy matters but held him in high esteem for his exemplary public service.
Rise Mzansi described him as a larger-than-life character.
In his tribute, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We have lost a leader and compatriot who served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights. As governor and finance minister, he had a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation”.
During his tenure as finance minister, Mboweni presided over one of the most difficult eras with the Covid-19 pandemic, which sent shockwaves through world economies. He will always be remembered for his leadership in every role he occupied in government, particularly during the pandemic when he oversaw state relief efforts to halt job losses. While we are equally saddened by his passing, we also celebrate his life, which was full of colour and sense of humour even as he faced backlash on social media over his late-night cooking.
He was a man dedicated to the betterment of his people and his passion for the growth and development of this country will be missed.
SowetanLIVE
Tito Mboweni's passing: Ramaphosa mourns loss of 'economic flag bearer'
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos