SOWETAN SAYS | Review the SA parole system now

The parole system, which has been proven to be dysfunctional for years now, is doing more harm than good to the public as its mooted review moves at snail’s pace.
This is underscored by the latest news that a man accused of the mass murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape was released on parole last year. Siphosoxolo Myeketho who appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Wednesday, was given a life sentence for murder in 2002 before being released on parole in July last year.
He is now facing 18 counts of murder and one of possession of firearm and ammunition related to the massacre in Ngobozana village more than a week ago. Myeketho was also handed an 18-month sentence for escaping while awaiting trial. His case, though not isolated, is further evidence of the urgent need to change the parole system to protect society from further harm posed by criminals of his ilk.
Myeketho’s release raises questions about the vigilance of the parole board that granted him freedom.
It has been well over four years since the government first spoke about the review of the parole system due to a growing number of repeat offenders who pose a threat to society.
A plan to review the system was first announced by former justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola in 2020 in response to the killing of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town by a man who was out on parole.
Since then, we have heard repeated statements of work being under way for the review of the system but no action. Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald made the latest vow to review the parole system in July during his department’s budget vote.
However, as the process drags on, the arrest of Myeketho and others demonstrates how public safety continues to be compromised by paroled criminals. The blame for the killings of 18 people in Lusikisiki should be laid at the door of the state that has failed to protect its citizens.
As far back as 2022 it was revealed that more than 500 crimes then were committed by parolees further indicating the need to tighten the screws on offenders who posed a danger to society. We need urgent steps to address the dysfunction of the current parole system to prevent further loss of lives in the hands of criminals.
SOWETAN SAYS | Review the SA parole system now
Image: 123RF/sayanmoongklang
