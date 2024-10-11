OPINION | Celebrating three decades of SAMAs, an integral part of SA’s musical history

It is only fitting that a rich and dynamic sonic landscape, reflecting the vibrant diversity of SA, needed to be celebrated, recognised and elevated.
The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) emerged as a pivotal platform to do just that – acknowledging and catapulting the artists who shaped the nation’s transition through music, from jazz to kwaito and beyond.
In a country where music has long served as a vehicle for identity, resistance and ultimately liberation, the SAMAs were established to promote local music and honour the significant contributions made by musicians to both the entertainment industry and the cultural landscape of SA.
As the nation shifted from the turbulence of apartheid to the triumph of democracy, the transitional generation gave birth to a new genre that would capture the spirit of urban black youth – kwaito. Emerging in the post-1994 era, kwaito was more than just a genre of electronic dance music; it was a raw, unfiltered expression of the aspirations, struggles and lived experiences of the township youth.
Laced with township patois, kwaito became the soundtrack of a new SA, offering a voice to those previously marginalised and providing an outlet for the exploration of identity, freedom and self-expression.
This evolution in music is captured in the seminal work Born To Kwaito by Esinako Ndabeni and Sihle Mthembu, where they present a poignant reflection on the weight carried by black artists: “To be black is to be burdened with the automatic, relentless work of saving other black people. A black person can’t simply tell a story out of their love for stories – that story must carry with it some “conscious” message, preferably political.”
Over the past 30 years, the SAMAs have not only celebrated musical excellence but have also served as a platform for artists to contribute to the broader social, political and cultural narrative of the country.
The SAMAs have become an integral part of SA’s musical history, embodying the journey of the nation itself. From the refined harmonies of jazz to the defiant beats of kwaito, the awards have recognised the evolution of music as a reflection of the nation’s consciousness.
Through every performance and every award bestowed, the SAMAs have nurtured talent and honoured those who use their art to inspire change, evoke emotion and contribute to the dialogue about what it means to be South African.
In a country where art is inextricably linked with social movements, the SAMAs play a vital role in both the recognition of artistic innovation and the celebration of cultural identity.
The SAMAs have elevated South African music on both national and global stages, affirming that music is not just entertainment – it is a powerful force for unity, change and the celebration of who we are.
From the nostalgic performances of the very first SAMA, where legends like Ollie Viljoen En Sy Orkes triumphed in the Boeremusiek category, to the soulful sounds of Jabu Khanyile’s “Malo We!” that stirred the hearts of a nation, the SAMAs have celebrated three decades of explosive creativity.
Mapaputsi’s powerful refrain, “abobani abakhumul’ izinja la,” remains a testament to the raw, unfiltered energy that has defined SA music through the years.
We’ve been blessed with the spiritual nourishment provided by Rebecca Malope, whose gospel anthems uplifted a nation rising from the ashes of a tumultuous past.
Meanwhile, artists like Amambazo Amnyama and the Soul Brothers carried our flag proudly onto international stages, showcasing the unshakable power of our cultural heritage.
And then there was the incomparable Brenda Fassie – an artist whose brilliance transcended time and space. Her fearless voice and deeply emotional music became a lifeline for many, a reflection of our hopes, struggles and triumphs.
As we celebrate this rich legacy, we cannot ignore the challenges still facing SA’s creative sector. From policy shortcomings to inefficiencies in product development, systemic issues continue to impede the full realisation of our nation’s artistic potential. Government initiatives, though present, need strengthening, particularly in fostering education about the business side of music.
The recent Gauteng provincial government conference on Amapiano was a step in the right direction, underscoring the importance of treating our heritage as wealth – a resource that must be cultivated and protected.
The SAMAs stand as a beacon of our shared aspirations and achievements, showcasing the pulse of a people whose stories cannot be separated from the rhythms, beats and melodies that define them. The SAMAs remain a vital expression of our collective voice.
This year’s nominees are a potpourri of the purest talent, born of the diverse social dynamics of SA.
Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the stakeholders and partners who have supported the SAMAs from the beginning. A special thank you goes to the listeners and viewers – the loyal fans who stand by the musicians and creatives whose artistry continues to enrich our lives.
- Adv Sibisi is chief executive officer of the Recording Industry of SA (RiSA)
OPINION | Celebrating three decades of SAMAs, an integral part of SA’s musical history
Awards shaped the nation’s cultural tapestry for past 30 years
Image: Veli Nhlapo
