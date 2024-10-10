SOWETAN SAYS | Ronwen Williams worthy of the Yachine

Ronwen Williams leads out Bafana Bafana again this week as they resume their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo.
It is fitting that Williams, who missed last month’s clashes against Uganda and South Sudan due to injury, has now returned because when he was named as one of the contenders for the Yachine trophy – awarded to the best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d’Or ceremony – some around the globe claimed not to have heard of him. They can now use the international week to familiarise themselves.
This speaks of the ignorance prevalent among some football fans because no serious backer of the game should have missed Williams’ exploits this year.
He was outstanding in Bafana’s Afcon journey in Ivory Coast at the beginning of the year, setting a world-record four penalty saves in the shootout against Cape Verde to send SA to the semifinals for the first time since 2000.
That performance correctly drew global attention, and the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper went on to prove key in Bafana winning the bronze medal in Ivory Coast, where he also won the golden glove as the best keeper.
Months later, he won the domestic Premiership with Sundowns and was named Player of the Year, becoming only the third keeper after Itumeleng Khune and Andre Arendse to claim the award in PSL history.
Williams’ nomination for the Yachine trophy is no mean feat, nor is it a surprise because he has been one of the most consistent keepers globally this year.
We acknowledge that he faces stiff competition, having been shortlisted in the 10-man nominee list alongside the likes of Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine who helped his country to Copa America glory and Unai Simon, whose country Spain won Euro 2024.
But we are confident that Williams is a deserving nominee, not least as some of his competitors don’t have even a medal to show.
We have this week rallied South Africans to vote for our man, and we are pleased to see there has been a vast improvement as Williams was leading the voting at the time of writing.
We continue to call for Africans to vote for him as he stands on the cusp of history. It would be a grand achievement for us to witness. Williams stride onto the stage in Paris on October 28 as the first African-based keeper to win the Yachine trophy. Keep on voting for him to bring it back home.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Ronwen Williams worthy of the Yachine
Image: Richard Huggard
