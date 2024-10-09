MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Conserving water a collective responsibility of all SA citizens
Taps should be turned off when we rinse our hair or shave
Over the past few months, water scientists and conservationists have been raising the alarm about the challenging state of water in SA in general and the Gauteng province in particular.
Our country, with its semi-arid climate conditions, is water scarce. This physical scarcity, combined with water infrastructure problems in municipalities, has resulted in significant water security challenges. While issues of water infrastructure and maintenance are primarily the responsibility of municipalities, provinces and the national government, the conservation of water is the collective responsibility of all residents of SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.