OPINION | US expats, step up and make your vote count

In August of 2014, I was wrongfully arrested – mistakenly identified as the wrong tall, black male, suspected of being involved in a bank robbery.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of that incident and it all started with motivation from someone that I helped elect.
In September of 2016, again inspired by words from former US president Barack Obama, I took on a personal mission to campaign across central and eastern North Carolina supporting Hillary Clinton for president.
That November, after the election, I left the US and started working remotely from various countries. I found that life in a foreign country was less stressful. My life took on a “different life”, one that only involved the US if I happened to come across CNN, or went home to visit my mom.
Now, with 83 countries under my belt, I find it easy to forget about the problems in my hometown community, city, state... and yes, country. You give me a week in my US hometown, and I am writing to elected city officials about potholes.
But let me live abroad for a few months, and I can easily forget election dates and even the importance of an election. Fortunately, I registered for Absentee Voting at VoteFromAbroad.org, so my county board of elections back in Durham, North Carolina, sends me my ballot each election.
Most of us, at one point or another in our lives, have had to make tough decisions.
Leadership is defined by embracing that the needs of the many, far outweigh the needs of the few. US President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside earlier this year demonstrated true leadership in making what, by far, had to be one of the hardest decisions of his life. However, the road ahead for the country is still as tough as before.
It’s estimated that there are 6.5-million US citizens living abroad who can vote but less than 14% do. Active participation by all citizens, domestic and abroad, is more important than ever in the upcoming election.
It is easy to forget about voting when you’re outside the US. Don’t. One person - one vote - can make a difference; even from abroad.
As the world seemingly gets smaller and closer because of more and more travelling, “borders” disappear. But allegiance to our “home base” should always remain. We become expats but hold on to our US citizenship. We are still voters and many of us even belong to organisations like Democrats Abroad, because what happens in the US matters and matters beyond its borders.
I encourage all Americans Abroad, including those in the US military, especially my fellow Black Americans living abroad, to step up: find your personal, campaign, engage and recruit others and vote early. Step up like your own wellbeing, your family’s future, the lives of all Americans and even the country you live in depends on it. Your vote is your voice, your decision for how you want the country to move forward.
