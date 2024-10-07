OPINION | Create a work culture that helps retirees feel appreciated

I have observed a growing number of prospective and already retired retirees seeking guidance on navigating this critical life transition. Their concerns often revolve around post-retirement plans, but beneath the surface lies a deeper unease – a fear of losing their sense of purpose and identity.
Retirement schemes have been inundated with requests to withdraw their savings through the two-pot system since the system came into effect on September 1.
This has served as a stark reminder that retirement is a looming reality in people’s lives – young and old. According to Stats SA, approximately 12,000 people turn 65 every month in SA.
It is expected that 35% of the workforce will retire by 2025. While retirement is often celebrated as a significant milestone, it often conjures up a feeling of anxiety among many people.
Whereas financial concerns may be a factor, there are other serious issues that make them nervous. Chief among them is the unexpected challenge of losing their work identity.
For decades, work has been the cornerstone of their lives, providing structure, social connections and a sense of accomplishment. As retirement looms, the question “Who am I without my job?” becomes increasingly pressing, triggering a whole range of emotions related to identity crisis. Restlessness, disorientation and even depression.
I have observed a growing number of prospective and already retired retirees seeking guidance on navigating this critical life transition. Their concerns often revolve around post-retirement plans, but beneath the surface lies a deeper unease – a fear of losing their sense of purpose and identity.
One such case was the story of Maria*, a woman who had a very successful career in the financial sector. For 30 years, she dedicated herself to her work, climbing the ranks and becoming a respected leader in her field.
Soon, retirement was on the horizon, but she wasn’t quite ready to step away. She loved her job, her colleagues and the sense of purpose her work provided. Then, Covid-19 struck.
At 63, the official retirement age at her company, she contracted the virus. As the country went into lockdown and everything closed, she found herself suddenly stepping into retirement.
She didn’t have the chance to clear her desk, say goodbyes to her colleagues, or prepare mentally for the transition. She was left feeling lost and disconnected, her career cut short by the pandemic.
Maria’s story reflects the experience of many South Africans who, like her, had to retire prematurely without the closure or recognition they deserved. In another similar case, Martha*, who had worked in the education sector for over 30 years, soon found herself approaching the retirement age.
As her 60th birthday approached, Martha found herself increasingly overwhelmed by the comments and questions from her colleagues. “How much longer do you have? ” her colleagues would ask.
“What will you do with all that free time? Will you be able to make ends meet? These questions were asked repeatedly, often in a lighthearted manner, but for Martha, they cut deep.
Each inquiry was a reminder her professional life was coming to an end. Martha began to doubt herself and her ability to navigate this next chapter. Martha and Maria’s experiences highlight the often-overlooked emotional challenges that retirees, especially women, face as they approach the end of their careers.
The insensitivity of colleagues, whether intentional or not, can exacerbate the fears and uncertainties that come with retirement, making an already difficult transition even harder. Despite these challenges, retirement does not have to be a crisis of identity.
Retirement, rather than being an end, can be a transformative opportunity for reinvention. By embracing self-reflection, which fosters self-coaching and self-awareness, retirees can achieve self-improvement and mastery, allowing them to navigate this life transition with confidence.
Organisations can play a crucial role in helping employees navigate retirement by offering transition programmes, fostering a positive work culture, and celebrating retiree contributions.
Transition programmes that provide resources, workshops and counselling can help employees prepare for retirement, both financially and emotionally. A work culture that emphasises empathy and respect can reduce the negative impact of insensitive comments and ensure that retirees feel valued and appreciated .
* Not their real names
■ Lia is an associate professorin personal and professionalleader in the department ofindustrial psychology at UJ. She writes in personal capacity
