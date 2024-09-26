SOWETAN SAYS | SA well represented in CAF

The efforts of three SA clubs – Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch – in flying our flag in this year’s CAF inter-clubs should be applauded.
For the 10th season running, Sundowns have qualified for the CAF Champions League group stage, joined by Pirates, who overcame last year’s nightmare in the form of Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy to make the competition’s most important phase.
While Sundowns are used to the rigours of continental football, competing on all fronts every year, Pirates seem to be finding their edge too, and this can only bode well for SA football.
The Buccaneers had no business failing to vanquish Jwaneng last season, and it was encouraging to see Jose Riveiro’s men making amends this time, beating the Botswana side home and away to win 3-0 on aggregate.
The real test in the Champions League is the group phase, however. Pirates and Sundowns will know only next week who their opponents will be when the draw takes place at the CAF headquarters in Cairo.
Bucs, as many have vaunted, should raise their hand to challenge Sundowns’ hegemony on the domestic front, with the Brazilians having made the Betway Premiership a one-horse race by winning the last seven editions.
Riveiro has recruited wisely during the transfer window, bolstering the squad to make it competent enough to challenge for all trophies on offer. So, there should be no excuses later in the season.
Sundowns, too, have a strong squad and experienced coaching staff to help end their now eight-year wait for a return to the Champions League final. They have come close in the last two years, falling at the semifinal stage, but experience should count for much as they make another attempt to secure continental glory.
Stellenbosch, on the other hand, are in unchartered waters, having qualified for continental football for the very first time. They faced a formidable opponent in DR Congo’s AS Vita, and eliminated them en route to making the group stage.
It should be a refreshing experience for a Stellies team who’ve soared in the last year, reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the Premiership.
South Africans can trust they have sent three of their strongest teams to represent them in CAF competitions, and we trust they will make us proud.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA well represented in CAF
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
