OPINION | Palestinian conflict has no place in SA street names

A call for the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive is misguided and counterproductive.
This decision does a great disservice to the people of Johannesburg and SA at large, as Khaled has no connection to the city, the country, or its history.
Renaming public landmarks should reinforce ties to local heritage, something notably absent in this case.
Khaled is a member of the Popular Front for the liberation of Palestine, an organisation most infamously associated with hijacking an aeroplane and placing innocent lives at risk. What relevance do these actions hold for the people of Johannesburg or SA?
Landmarks and monuments should celebrate individuals who have made meaningful contributions to SA. Such commemorations preserve and honour our national heritage. Renaming our streets after our own heroes in politics, the arts, sports, business, or education enables us to tell a more resonant story — one that nurtures our development and enriches our collective identity.
The City of Johannesburg’s policy states that renaming public places should honour exceptional individuals who have played a role in the growth of the city or the country. Such decisions are not to be taken lightly. So, how has Khaled contributed to the advancement of Johannesburg or SA? Does she truly fit the description of an “outstanding individual” as outlined by the city's guidelines?
Bringing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into Johannesburg's fabric risks dividing an already diverse population, potentially igniting tensions that could harm both the economy and social cohesion. Johannesburg is known for its cosmopolitan nature, and its leadership should aim to unify, not fragment, its people.
It’s also essential to note that in our region, Mozambique is now grappling with an escalating threat of Islamic terrorism in its Cabo Delgado, Erati, and Memba districts in Nampula province.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports more than 3,000 casualties and the displacement of more than 872,000 people since 2017 in Cabo Delgado alone. This grave issue remains difficult to resolve even with international aid.
In Johannesburg, where the city faces some of its worst service delivery failures – crippling water shortages, rampant unemployment, severe housing shortages, crumbling infrastructure, and rising crime rates – spending resources on symbolic name changes seems tone-deaf. These urgent issues deserve priority over superficial gestures.
Let’s not ignore the obvious truth: diverting Johannesburg’s scarce resources to satisfy a narrow political agenda does not serve the interests of its citizens. What purpose does renaming Sandton Drive serve? How does it alleviate the daily hardships of the city's poorest families, many of whom struggle to afford a single meal?
If street renaming is indeed necessary, let’s focus on honouring South African heroes with whom we share authentic connections – figures like Jonas Gwangwa, Hugh Masekela, Brenda Fassie, Onkgopotse Tiro, Tsietsi Mashinini, Lucas Radebe, Ace Ntsoelengoe, Jomo Sono, Treasure Tshabalala, and others who have left an enduring mark on SA’s growth across various spheres.
We already have Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street), which is incomplete and continues to disrupt the lives of motorists and city dwellers alike.
This is where the City of Johannesburg’s efforts should be directed – to improve the lives of its people in a meaningful way.
Every action taken by the city should reflect the material, spiritual, and cultural values of its residents. Johannesburg belongs to its citizens, not political agendas.
Kenneth Mokgatlhe is a political analyst, researcher, and columnist
OPINION | Palestinian conflict has no place in SA street names
Image: Freddy Mavunda
A call for the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive is misguided and counterproductive.
This decision does a great disservice to the people of Johannesburg and SA at large, as Khaled has no connection to the city, the country, or its history.
Renaming public landmarks should reinforce ties to local heritage, something notably absent in this case.
Khaled is a member of the Popular Front for the liberation of Palestine, an organisation most infamously associated with hijacking an aeroplane and placing innocent lives at risk. What relevance do these actions hold for the people of Johannesburg or SA?
Landmarks and monuments should celebrate individuals who have made meaningful contributions to SA. Such commemorations preserve and honour our national heritage. Renaming our streets after our own heroes in politics, the arts, sports, business, or education enables us to tell a more resonant story — one that nurtures our development and enriches our collective identity.
The City of Johannesburg’s policy states that renaming public places should honour exceptional individuals who have played a role in the growth of the city or the country. Such decisions are not to be taken lightly. So, how has Khaled contributed to the advancement of Johannesburg or SA? Does she truly fit the description of an “outstanding individual” as outlined by the city's guidelines?
Bringing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into Johannesburg's fabric risks dividing an already diverse population, potentially igniting tensions that could harm both the economy and social cohesion. Johannesburg is known for its cosmopolitan nature, and its leadership should aim to unify, not fragment, its people.
It’s also essential to note that in our region, Mozambique is now grappling with an escalating threat of Islamic terrorism in its Cabo Delgado, Erati, and Memba districts in Nampula province.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports more than 3,000 casualties and the displacement of more than 872,000 people since 2017 in Cabo Delgado alone. This grave issue remains difficult to resolve even with international aid.
In Johannesburg, where the city faces some of its worst service delivery failures – crippling water shortages, rampant unemployment, severe housing shortages, crumbling infrastructure, and rising crime rates – spending resources on symbolic name changes seems tone-deaf. These urgent issues deserve priority over superficial gestures.
Let’s not ignore the obvious truth: diverting Johannesburg’s scarce resources to satisfy a narrow political agenda does not serve the interests of its citizens. What purpose does renaming Sandton Drive serve? How does it alleviate the daily hardships of the city's poorest families, many of whom struggle to afford a single meal?
If street renaming is indeed necessary, let’s focus on honouring South African heroes with whom we share authentic connections – figures like Jonas Gwangwa, Hugh Masekela, Brenda Fassie, Onkgopotse Tiro, Tsietsi Mashinini, Lucas Radebe, Ace Ntsoelengoe, Jomo Sono, Treasure Tshabalala, and others who have left an enduring mark on SA’s growth across various spheres.
We already have Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street), which is incomplete and continues to disrupt the lives of motorists and city dwellers alike.
This is where the City of Johannesburg’s efforts should be directed – to improve the lives of its people in a meaningful way.
Every action taken by the city should reflect the material, spiritual, and cultural values of its residents. Johannesburg belongs to its citizens, not political agendas.
Kenneth Mokgatlhe is a political analyst, researcher, and columnist
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Education without ethics is a catastrophe waiting to happen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos