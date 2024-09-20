OPINION | Collective effort by govt, civil society pivotal to fighting exploitation, crime

In today’s rapidly evolving business, SA is in a pivotal position where fostering collaboration between the government, private entities and communities is crucial for addressing the growing challenges of exploitation and crime.
While the government plays an essential role in setting regulations and enforcing laws, the private sector and local communities must also actively engage to ensure sustainable solutions to issues such as labour exploitation, illegal activities and victimisation.
By working together, stakeholders can establish a proactive framework that prevents problems from escalating, leading to a safer, fairer and more prosperous society.
In sectors such as hospitality, mining, and agriculture, labour exploitation continues to be a challenge that can be addressed through collective action.
Workers in these industries are often subjected to long hours, low wages and inadequate working conditions. A proactive strategy would involve a multi-stakeholder approach where government regulators, business owners, labour unions and civil society work closely to ensure workers' rights are respected and upheld. According to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) of 1997, employers must provide fair working hours, adequate leave and just compensation.
By enforcing the Labour Relations Act of 1995 through partnerships between government and industry, stakeholders can improve working conditions across sectors.
The government, in partnership with private companies, can introduce industry-wide auditing processes where public and private stakeholders assess working conditions regularly. Rather than waiting for complaints or strikes to trigger investigations, these can become an annual or bi-annual practice, ensuring that employment standards are consistently met.
Beyond audits, another practical strategy is the establishment of "worker support hubs" within communities, especially in high-risk sectors like hospitality. These hubs can be run by a combination of government labour departments, NGOs and private sector representatives to offer support to workers experiencing exploitation.
Monitoring and inspections are critical components of combating illegal activities and ensuring compliance with existing laws. Regular inspections of workplaces, from restaurants to factories, should be carried out not only by government inspectors but also through public-private partnerships.
For instance, the mining industry has long been criticised for workplace safety violations. The government, through The Mine Health and Safety Act of 1996, mandates strict safety protocols.
However, without constant monitoring, some gaps can lead to tragedies, as seen in the Marikana incident of 2012.
The tourism sector, especially within popular destinations, can benefit from integrated inspection models. Safety concerns for tourists, particularly in areas prone to crime or negligence, can be addressed proactively by ensuring that tourism boards, local businesses and law enforcement collaborate on safety initiatives.
From illegal mining to organised crime, the complexity of these issues requires a multi-faceted, community-centric approach. Engaging communities, particularly those affected by such crimes, is an important proactive step in combating illegal activities. By forming community watch initiatives, local stakeholders can work with law enforcement agencies and private security firms to monitor and report on suspicious activities.
A successful example of this is found in community policing forums (CPFs), where residents, businesses, and local law enforcement come together to create safer neighbourhoods. These forums can be scaled to larger industries prone to criminal activity, such as illegal mining or the unregulated employment of foreign workers.
Educational workshops facilitated by civil society and businesses can empower citizens to recognise and report illegal activities, thereby creating a robust network of crime prevention rooted in proactive, community-led initiatives.
Digital platforms that allow for real-time reporting of labour abuses or illegal activities can bridge the gap between workers, communities, and government regulators. Businesses can adopt data-sharing platforms that track compliance with safety and labour standards, providing transparency and accountability.
A government-led initiative could involve creating a digital platform where companies, workers, and community members can lodge reports or concerns about labour practices, exploitation, or illegal activities.
Additionally, artificial intelligence and data analytics can be used to monitor trends in workplace complaints or crime statistics, helping government agencies and private sector leaders anticipate issues before they grow. By analysing data collected from multiple sources, proactive interventions can be planned and executed on time.
Instead of relying solely on government intervention after problems arise, the private sector and community groups should be empowered to play an active role in maintaining and improving compliance with laws and regulations.
For example, the tourism sector in SA can look to models like the collaborative crime-prevention initiatives employed in other high-tourism regions, such as Thailand and the Caribbean. In these regions, tourism boards work hand-in-hand with local communities and law enforcement to protect workers from exploitation.
In SA, fostering a collaborative mindset between government, private businesses and communities can go a long way in addressing the systemic issues of labour exploitation, illegal activities, and crime. Through shared responsibility and a collective commitment to proactive governance, SA can create a more just, safe, and prosperous future for all.
- Malapane is a conference speaker, strategist, multidisciplinary researcher and analyst.
OPINION | Collective effort by govt, civil society pivotal to fighting exploitation, crime
Regular inspections of workplaces should be done by a collective
Image: Gallo Images
