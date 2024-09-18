Columnists

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Motloung was just not an artist, he embodied the spirit of ubuntu

To many, he was a thespian but to me, he was malome Sello

By Malaika Mahlatsi - 18 September 2024 - 06:00

Over the coming few days, many tributes will be written about the legendary thespian, Sello Motloung, whose unexpected death was announced on Monday morning.

Many of these tributes will be about his illustrious career in the creative industry – a career that spanned decades, cementing him as one of the greatest actors SA has ever seen...

