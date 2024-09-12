SOWETAN SAYS | Bafana are making great strides

Bafana Bafana’s mission to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) seems well on track after positive results in their first two games during this Fifa week.
The draw with Uganda last Friday and Tuesday’s 3-2 win away in South Sudan handed Hugo Broos’ team four points from the available six, a great return for a team that had to contend with difficulties headlining into the matches.
They were without regular skipper and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who is recovering from injury, but the biggest challenge was that most of Bafana players had not had game time because the PSL season is kicking off officially only this weekend.
It was evident in the 2-2 draw with Uganda that our boys were bereft of match fitness but still, snatching a late goal to ensure Broos preserved his unbeaten home record was commendable.
On Tuesday, Bafana were even more impressive as they had to contend with a hostile South Sudan crowd in Juba, as well as an artificial pitch. They also suffered an early blow when they conceded a penalty but turned things about swiftly to clinch all the points.
Broos has evidently instilled a no-fear, winning culture in the team. Not so long ago, Bafana would have returned with defeat after trailing in an away match. But the situation has changed for the better now, and that’s because Broos has got most of his selections right.
He has retained most of the players who helped Bafana secure a medal at the Afcon in Ivory Coast early this year and added new blood such as Orlando Pirates duo Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng.
Broos must be applauded for the way he has managed the team over the past three years, but as we can expect, not everyone will agree with him.
For instance, when he picked Veli Mothwa to replace Williams last Friday, the coach had to contend with a lot of criticism. He corrected himself by selecting Sipho Chaine on Tuesday.
We should thus trust that Broos and the team will continue to make SA proud, despite hiccups here and there. They should be given space to take us to the Afcon in Morocco next year, as well as the 2026 World Cup, which remains their biggest target.
Bafana conceded four goals in these two games but still managed to get four points – that shows they are making great strides, and we should have belief that they will qualify for the two major tournaments.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Bafana are making great strides
Broos must be applauded for the way he has managed the team
Image: Veli Nhlapo
