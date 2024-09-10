MIKE MORIARTY | Gauteng must boost economic activity to create jobs

The recent release of the second quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data by Statistics SA (Stats SA) shows that opportunities exist for the creation of jobs should the government examine the data intelligently.
While comment on the data has been centred on the disappointing overall growth figure of 0.4%, it is the underlying data that should be scrutinised and acted upon.
On the one hand, the low overall growth rate cannot produce sustainable jobs, and it is thus not surprising that unemployment has gone up in Gauteng. Therefore, a new focus is required to identify strategic changes that must lead to the improvement of the province’s economy.
On the face of it, the economic vision of premier Panyaza Lesufi, announced recently, does not fit with the data provided by Stats SA, and he ought to review this.
On the other hand, we anticipate a greatly improved dataset in the third quarter report. This will highlight the impact of the establishment of the government of national unity (GNU). This has palpably enhanced economic confidence.
The DA sees a massive opportunity through the stimulation of the construction sector. Regrettably, there has been a massive reduction in construction activity year-on-year, according to the data.
But it mustn’t remain this way. Through judicious investment by the government in its public infrastructure, there would be a clear improvement of this element of the GDP figure. Not only would jobs be created directly but the increase in confidence would also unlock private investment.
However, what is missing is a clear schedule of projects to be undertaken and a plan to accelerate delivery. The appetite to finance these is enormous. Even the simple act of publishing these potential projects on a website would see an injection of funds and jobs.
That’s not the only thing the government should do. Developers have indicated a keen interest in rolling out property development schemes. However, they have advised that the lack of processing of applications is creating a huge backlog. This too is evidenced by the GDP report of Stats SA.
The notable decreases in sectors such as agriculture and mining expose the impact of Transnet’s failure to enable the movement of goods and people. If left unaddressed, the situation can only lurch from bad to disastrous. The Gauteng government should not accept this as someone else’s matter. It is not just a passenger on a fast-derailing train. It can and must engage or lobby those responsible to fix things.
The above examples are just a few insights gained from using the data in the manner that should be used by any responsible government.
A DA government would make smart decisions to stimulate Gauteng’s economic activity and bring much-needed growth and jobs. All that is required is keen attention to the data and appropriate discussions with experts and private sector partners.
- Moriarty is MPL and DA Gauteng spokesperson on economic development
