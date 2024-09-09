SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Envoy reflect on evolution of competition law in SA

As we mark 25 years since the promulgation of the Competition Act, the conference delegates further unpacked critical issues around competition regulation in a global environment, discussed the evolution of competition law and the implications of the 2019 amendments to the Competition Act 89 of 1998.
Reflecting on the past 25 years of competition enforcement and the great strides the commission has made towards a more competitive and inclusive economy, we need to keep in mind that the inherited apartheid economy excluded the majority of the citizens. It created deep-rooted anticompetitive practices in the South African economy.
The establishment of the act and competition authorities sought to address this concentration and exclusionary economy. It was and remains a daunting task amid structural challenges and persistent high unemployment, infrastructure concerns, lack of growth and a continued untransformed economy. South Africans do not give up and have remained steadfast in our commitment to work towards an inclusive and growing economy.
Sharing the commission’s work over the years, commissioner Doris Tshepe highlighted that the commission has enabled greater levels of participation over time by consistently challenging the most powerful firms in the economy to secure market access. It has also prevented exclusion and meaningfully changed the business conduct that has unnecessarily excluded many from the economy and restricted competition.
In foregrounding the commission’s strides, Godlimpi applauded the commission’s investigations, interventions and initiatives that have targeted essential goods and services such as food, healthcare, telecommunications, retail products, energy and transport.
In the last 25 years, our interventions have benefited low-income households contributing to poverty alleviation. In 2016, the World Bank Group assessed the impact of the commission’s enforcement initiatives on poverty alleviation and found that the commission’s action against four cartels in the maize, poultry, pharmaceutical and meat markets likely led to 200,000 people being lifted above the poverty line.
Doing our part to protect poor households has resonated with the public, stakeholders and conference delegates who echoed this sentiment throughout the series of plenary discussions over the three-day conference.
The economy is evolving, and competition law must evolve with it to address the challenges that come with this change including the new markets that develop. Looking towards the future, commissioner Tshepe said the rise of digital markets and the recent explosive growth of artificial intelligence have created more powerful and entrenched global tech firms whose resources can completely reshape markets.
This emphasises the need for competition regulation and law to continue to address the needs of evolving markets. International and local experts shared how they believe competition law can proactively do this anticipating the needs of a future economy. The effects of technology, climate change, poverty and inequality reverberate across all economies.
How do we navigate this ever-changing world?
We need to be cognisant that competition law does not operate in a vacuum and take on the feedback from delegates to work closer together with competition practitioners and experts, leverage our increased visibility on the continent to pioneer the further development of competition law across Africa, and ensure our work drives the needed change locally – the creation of jobs, more inclusive growth, addressing poverty and the high-cost living, and developing a capable and ethical developmental state.
- Makunga is a spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Envoy reflect on evolution of competition law in SA
Commission prevents exclusion, secures market access
Image: SUPPLIED
While the 18th chapter of the Annual Competition Law, Economics, and Policy Conference held in Sandton last week, underscored the illustrious gains competition authorities attained in the past 25 years, a renewed and strengthened mandate seems inevitable.
In his wisdom, deputy minister for trade, industry and competition Zuko Godlimpi reminds us why.
“Anticompetitive conduct was entrenched by design and, in some instances, by law, as a response to economic sanctions and to present SA as a productive and thriving economy artificially. Cartels and other restrictive practices were officially sanctioned among specific strategic industries, resulting in a highly concentrated economy with high barriers to entry for small businesses and high production costs.
Consequently, South African consumers faced inflated prices for products and services. The private sector needed incentives to invest in innovation and technological advancements to improve their market offerings,” he argues.
The antidotes to reversing the economic ills of highly concentrated markets, slow economic transformation and inequality should, “also extend to the use of creative remedies, which have directly impacted consumer welfare, including price reductions, employment preservation and protection, ensuring that terms and conditions of employment are no worse off than pre-merger, and establishing employment share ownership programmes,” he said.
This, of course, can be attained in the South African economic discourse that takes into account the “economic literature that shows poorer consumers suffer more harm from increasing market concentration”.
This analogy augers well with our belief that you cannot move forward and chart a new course without first reflecting on the past, drawing on the good and learning from the challenges experienced. That’s why the theme of this year’s annual conference was aptly titled “25 Years of Competition Enforcement: Looking Back to Look Forward”.
Jointly hosted with the Competition Tribunal in Sandton last week, competition practitioners, legal experts, academics, policymakers and other stakeholders used the 18th iteration of the conference to “look back” before charting a new path for competition regulation in SA.
Image: PARLIAMENT RSA
As we mark 25 years since the promulgation of the Competition Act, the conference delegates further unpacked critical issues around competition regulation in a global environment, discussed the evolution of competition law and the implications of the 2019 amendments to the Competition Act 89 of 1998.
Reflecting on the past 25 years of competition enforcement and the great strides the commission has made towards a more competitive and inclusive economy, we need to keep in mind that the inherited apartheid economy excluded the majority of the citizens. It created deep-rooted anticompetitive practices in the South African economy.
The establishment of the act and competition authorities sought to address this concentration and exclusionary economy. It was and remains a daunting task amid structural challenges and persistent high unemployment, infrastructure concerns, lack of growth and a continued untransformed economy. South Africans do not give up and have remained steadfast in our commitment to work towards an inclusive and growing economy.
Sharing the commission’s work over the years, commissioner Doris Tshepe highlighted that the commission has enabled greater levels of participation over time by consistently challenging the most powerful firms in the economy to secure market access. It has also prevented exclusion and meaningfully changed the business conduct that has unnecessarily excluded many from the economy and restricted competition.
In foregrounding the commission’s strides, Godlimpi applauded the commission’s investigations, interventions and initiatives that have targeted essential goods and services such as food, healthcare, telecommunications, retail products, energy and transport.
In the last 25 years, our interventions have benefited low-income households contributing to poverty alleviation. In 2016, the World Bank Group assessed the impact of the commission’s enforcement initiatives on poverty alleviation and found that the commission’s action against four cartels in the maize, poultry, pharmaceutical and meat markets likely led to 200,000 people being lifted above the poverty line.
Doing our part to protect poor households has resonated with the public, stakeholders and conference delegates who echoed this sentiment throughout the series of plenary discussions over the three-day conference.
The economy is evolving, and competition law must evolve with it to address the challenges that come with this change including the new markets that develop. Looking towards the future, commissioner Tshepe said the rise of digital markets and the recent explosive growth of artificial intelligence have created more powerful and entrenched global tech firms whose resources can completely reshape markets.
This emphasises the need for competition regulation and law to continue to address the needs of evolving markets. International and local experts shared how they believe competition law can proactively do this anticipating the needs of a future economy. The effects of technology, climate change, poverty and inequality reverberate across all economies.
How do we navigate this ever-changing world?
We need to be cognisant that competition law does not operate in a vacuum and take on the feedback from delegates to work closer together with competition practitioners and experts, leverage our increased visibility on the continent to pioneer the further development of competition law across Africa, and ensure our work drives the needed change locally – the creation of jobs, more inclusive growth, addressing poverty and the high-cost living, and developing a capable and ethical developmental state.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | UN calls for global approach to prioritise building gender-inclusive society
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Reflecting on SA's journey since the Competition Act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos