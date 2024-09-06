TSAKANI MALULEKE | Municipalities need to perform much better to improve lives of residents

ln our 2022/23 local government report, we make a strong call on all role players to work deliberately and with urgency towards a culture of performance, accountability, transparency and institutional integrity to ultimately result in a better life for the people of SA.
Our firm view – backed by the information obtained in our audits – is that when municipalities do not properly manage their performance, finances and infrastructure, it directly affects the delivery of key government priorities that are intended to improve the lives of South Africans.
It hampers the consistent and sustainable delivery of services and infrastructure in the basic areas of water, sanitation, waste management, electricity, housing and roads – despite budgeted funds being spent. Deteriorating living conditions and harm caused by polluted water sources and poorly managed landfill sites are widespread.
Wasted public funds and resources means reduced funding for service delivery priorities and a greater burden on taxpayers. The lack of credible reporting on performance and finances weakens not only municipal accountability processes, but also the council’s ability to assess the municipality’s performance or to make decisions in response to underachievement. These continuing failures in the most critical part of municipal operations are not receiving the necessary attention from the elected leadership.
Service delivery improvements and the responsible use of the limited funds available will only be enabled when municipal authorities are capable, cooperative, accountable and responsive, and when they deliver on their mandates.
Municipal leadership, councils and mayors play a critical role in setting the tone for ethical behaviour, good governance and accountability; and in creating a culture that fosters trust and confidence in local government.
Municipalities with clean audits, particularly those that have sustained this status over several years, have demonstrated that this is achievable.
These municipalities are generally characterised by sound financial and performance management disciplines and perform their functions in accordance with applicable legislation.
They generally manage projects well so that deficiencies are identified and rectified promptly so that timelines, budgets and quality standards are adhered to.
TSAKANI MALULEKE | Municipalities need to perform much better to improve lives of residents
Wasted public funds burdens taxpayers
Image: Thulani Mbele
The well-functioning control environment and good systems present at these municipalities form a solid foundation from which councils can prioritise further improving the performance and service delivery of their municipalities.
Poor financial management remained prevalent and municipalities lost revenue because they were not billing and collecting revenue, and because of water and electricity losses resulting from infrastructure neglect.
The main reasons for the continuing financial losses and waste were poor payment practices, uncompetitive and uneconomical procurement practices, limited value and benefit received for money spent and weaknesses in project management. Unfunded budgets and high unauthorised expenditure clearly show the weaknesses in financial planning.
As a result, the financial health of municipalities remains weak. Poorly managed local government finances directly affect municipalities’ ability to deliver the promised services to their communities and place further pressure on the already constrained public purse.
Creditors are not paid within legislated timelines, the debt owed to Eskom and the water boards remains high and continues to increase. If these debts are not paid, communities are left without access to basic services such as electricity and water.
It is more concerning that the overall audit outcomes of metropolitan municipalities have worsened since the last year of the previous administration, despite metros typically having greater capacity and bigger budgets to more easily attract suitably skilled and competent professionals to improve their outcomes.
Their financial health remains a concern as they struggle to improve their revenue-collection levels despite implementing financial recovery plans and turnaround strategies.
Equally, infrastructure delivery and maintenance still do not receive enough attention at metros, as can be seen in projects being delayed, grant funding having to be returned to the National Treasury and a lack of consequences for poor performance.
All these and many other governance lapses on which we audit and report affect the citizens, who end up either not receiving the services, or being affected by poor service delivery.
We urge elected representatives to intensify their actions towards instilling a culture of performance, transparency and institutional integrity and to be accountable to the communities they serve.
Councils, legislatures, provincial leadership and coordinating institutions and their executive authorities must act deliberately and with urgency to instill this culture so as to transform local government and improve service delivery.
The desired impact of national and provincial interventions to help financially distressed municipalities deal with their challenges has not yet been realised, and we urge these spheres of government to continue and intensify this support.
We are encouraged by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bold commitment that national government will prioritise supporting municipalities to fulfil their mandate.
As the national audit office, we are committed to continue partnering with and supporting the local government accountability ecosystem through our audits.
We owe it to the citizens of our country, who dutifully pay their taxes and trust us to use these funds to improve their daily lives.
