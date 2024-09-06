SOWETAN SAYS | Dishonesty deserves punishment

The sentencing of Daniel Mthimkhulu, the former head of engineering at Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) this week ought to send a strong message to imposters of his ilk.
Mthimkhulu was sentenced to 15 years in prison for falsifying his qualifications and submitting a fake offer of employment to bargain for his salary increase at Prasa. The specialised commercial crime court in Johannesburg found him guilty of fraud for claiming to have a Master’s degree from Wits University and a doctorate in engineering management from Technische Universität München in Germany.
While his sentence may appear harsh, given other fraudsters like him have gotten away with just dismissals in the past, Mthimkhulu’s crime was not victimless. He was involved in huge projects at Prasa – an agency responsible for movement of millions of commuters in this country – putting taxpayers’ money at a massive risk, given his lack of qualifications for the job.
One of these projects included the purchasing of locomotives which were later found to be not suitable to operate safely. Additionally, Mthimkhulu’s salary was unlawfully hiked to R2.8m at the expense of taxpayers.
His dishonesty to advance himself undermined the credibility of South African qualifications both locally and internationally. His was ultimately a crime that not only robbed South Africans of their money but equally brought the country into disrepute.
The significance of his sentencing, however, ought to pave the way for government and employers to take greater action against those found to have lied about their qualifications. This is because there’s been a rise in cases where people simply lie about their qualifications to get employment.
Despite the amendment of legislation in 2019 to provide a legal framework to penalise those involved in fraudulent activities criminally, cases that end up in courts, like Mthimkhulu’s, have been rare.
What we hope his sentencing will do is highlight the potential ramifications of lying or exaggerating qualifications, and the serious consequences that come with it. We equally applaud the state’s efforts to go after Mthimkhulu’s assets to repay the money he earned from Prasa, which he did not deserve.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Dishonesty deserves punishment
Image: Thapelo Maphakela
