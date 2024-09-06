LEBOGANG MAILE | Govt taking steps to improve lives of informal traders

Informal trading is the heartbeat of many national economies on the African continent and across most of the Global South. According to the International Labour Organisation, 85% of Africa’s population is engaged in informal labour, making it the region with the largest share of workforce in the informal sector.
The number is even higher in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the informal sector employs 90% of the labour force and accounts for as much as 62% of the GDP. In SA, where there are over two million informal businesses, informal trading accounts for more than 50% of the workforce. Most importantly, 30% of our country’s informal economic activities take place in Gauteng.
While these numbers highlight the size of the informal trading sector in SA, they don’t tell the human story of how informal trading is transforming the lives of our people.
Our country is confronted with high levels of unemployment, and there is no question this crisis is both structural and systematic. While the government has been making important interventions to address the problem, the reality is that without a multidimensional and multidisciplinary approach, it will be very difficult to eliminate joblessness.
This is why other approaches to ensuring sustainable livelihood generation are necessary. Informal trading has played a crucial role in this regard. It is an important part of government’s strategies to address unemployment, support livelihood creation and reduce vulnerability. Without it, SA would be confronted with an even greater crisis than it is now faced with.
Beyond the creation of jobs that generate income, another important challenge that informal trading addresses is that of gender inequality. In SA, women are disproportionately affected by socioeconomic challenges, and black women in particular continue to be excluded from the formal economy.
This persistent pattern that began during the colonial era and was reproduced during apartheid, has meant black women suffer the triple burden of racism, classism and sexism. However, informal trading has emerged as an important vehicle to address the systematic exclusion of black women.
According to research by the University of KwaZulu-Natal, black women dominate the informal trading space in urban and rural areas. While most women’s decision to enter into informal trading is informed by lack of employment opportunities, informal trading offers them a lifeline.
It is also important to note that with 42% of households in SA being female-headed, the ability of women to generate an income has a direct impact on the lives of children. This is why women in informal trading are important in the struggle for human development in our country.
The Gauteng government recognises the important role informal traders play in our economy as they form part of the retail ecosystem.
The provincial department of economic development has put in place programmes aimed at assisting informal tradersin Gauteng. Through the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller, grants have been provided to informal traders for the purchase of critical materials and tools needed for their enterprises.
The department also established the Township Retail Programme geared towards empowering township entrepreneurs and bringing access to the economy to people in historically marginalised communities.
Through this programme, we have ensured that some informal businesses are formalised and have access to financial and non-financial assistance.
The department has partnered with Coca-Cola Beverages SA to assist traders with tools of the trade, especially for those who sell food products that need cold storage.
Over the past three years, almost 100 informal food traders have been supported with mobile cooking and storage equipment, container solutions and other necessities. This is because we recognise this is not only about economic development, but also about achieving redress.
