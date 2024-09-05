No known plans by the government were made to fight off these oppressive and disruptive activities in the communities and at construction sites. As it would be expected, criminals become emboldened and more enterprising if their activities are not disrupted. So, extortionists continued and expanded their operations to small businesses, doctors' surgeries, schools, pensioners and even blind pupils in Mthatha.
It should be fair game to say the state is guilty of allowing citizens to be terrorised by the extortion gangs for such a long time. It is further exasperating to hear victims saying they no longer report cases because the police would not act or simply inform the gangsters about their attempts to open cases.
Mchunu has spoken but his word is not enough. We need to hear the government, via the presidency, outlining the plans to squash the extortionists’ operations once and for all. The strategy must include an anti-extortion hotline and dedicated law enforcement teams per province.
If anything, the government cannot afford to be seen to be clueless about securing basic human rights of its citizens, given where we come from as a nation.
SOWETAN SAYS | Govt must stop gangs of extortion
Image: Esa Alexander
Our front page story yesterday revealed shocking facts about how the freedoms of ordinary South Africans have been drastically reduced by extortion gangs. This type of crime has taken the country by storm, making daily headlines in recent weeks.
As should be expected, police minister Senzo Mchunu has spoken with a lack of ambiguity about his desire to see criminals getting what they deserve. “Deal with them head-on,” he said, urging law enforcement to spare no energy to take on the syndicates.
As much as Mchunu’s call is encouraging, it is also frustrating, considering extortion crimes did not take hold overnight before reaching the current levels of notoriety. It started many years ago with immigrant shopkeepers being forced to pay protection fees by criminal gangs. It was later extended to residents in the same communities and beyond.
Then there were so-called community-based business forums demanding cuts as high as 30% from construction projects in their areas. It did not matter whether they were government or private projects, work would be disrupted in the name of supporting unknown community enterprises on whose behalf the “forums” are raising funds.
