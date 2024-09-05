The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is celebrating its 80th anniversary and in its graphics memorabilia – it has omitted the face of Julius Malema among its former presidents.
The omission from the anniversary mobilisation poster and graphics is a significant, albeit troubling, act of historical erasure.
At first glance, it might seem like a mere stunt and statement, but upon deeper inspection, it reveals a profound disconnect from the roots of the post-1994 youth liberation movement in SA.
Malema’s omission in this commemoration is not just about removing a figure from a poster; it represents a broader attempt to rewrite the history of youth activism, sanitising the narrative to suit contemporary political agendas that seek to erase a radical posture in the liberation movement.
Malema’s journey through the ranks of youth activism is well-documented and undeniable. His involvement with the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), where he served as the national president, positioned him as a formidable force in student and youth politics.
During his tenure, Malema was instrumental in advocating for the rights of students, particularly in townships, and resisting the inequalities that persisted in post-apartheid education.
LESEGO MAHLANGU | ANCYL's omission of Malema is an attempt to erase the history of radical youth activism
Current leadership is captured by the old guard political ploy
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
His leadership in Cosas laid the groundwork for his later influence within the ANCYL, where he served two terms as president of the most vibrant youth structures across Africa.
Under Malema’s leadership, the ANCYL regained its radical edge, becoming a platform for challenging the status quo within the ANC.
His collective spearheaded the call for economic freedom, despite troubling internal counterviews. Particularly on land redistribution and nationalisation of mines, which resonated deeply with the frustrations of the youth.
It is this same radicalism, this refusal to compromise on the principles of the Freedom Charter, that ultimately led to his expulsion from the ANC and the ANCYL. By omitting Malema’s contribution, the ANCYL is engaging in an act of historical revisionism.
This revisionism is an attempt to present a sanitised version of the ANCYL’s history, one that aligns with the current leadership’s less confrontational stance. However, as Frantz Fanon warned: “Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it.”
The current leadership of the ANCYL risks betraying the very mission that past leaders, including Malema, dedicated themselves to advancing the interests of black people.
The omission of Malema from the history of the league is also emblematic of a deeper, more troubling pattern within the ANC’s political culture – the jealousy and sabotage of young, dynamic leaders by the old political guard. Instead of nurturing and supporting the next generation of leaders, the old guard often views them as threats to their power, leading to a cycle of repression and exclusion.
The ANCYL must not risk being captured by the old guard as a political ploy.
The current approach by the ANCYL is unscientific and short-sighted. By erasing Malema, they are erasing a significant chapter of their history – a chapter that is crucial to understanding the evolution of youth activism in SA. Without this understanding, the current leadership is doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past, falling prey to the same pitfalls that Malema encountered.
Malema's omission is a warning sign that the current leadership is more interested in appeasing the old guard than in advancing the revolutionary goals that Malema and others fought for.
The future of the ANCYL depends on the willingness of today’s youth leaders to embrace their history, learn from it and carry forward the torch of liberation with the same vigour and radicalism as their predecessors.
