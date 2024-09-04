SOWETAN SAYS | Clean up local govt mess now

For many years, the office of the Auditor-General (AG) has highlighted the government’s overreliance on consultants as worrying.
Last week, AG Tsakani Maluleke again highlighted this problem when presenting municipal audit outcomes for 2022/2023 financial year. She found that 219 municipalities used financial reporting consultants. She said almost half of these municipalities used consultants to provide skills that their finance units did not have.
Maluleke said because these municipalities could not master credible financial reporting, they appoint consultants year after year without ensuring that skills are transferred to municipal staff. But what is most concerning, for example, was that Maluleke found that some consultants were hired to do basic functions like tax services, and more than half were found to be ineffective.
Even though the problem is not limited to any province, Limpopo municipalities, for example, were found to have blown R280m on financial consultants. The common reasons for this are capacity shortages and skills gaps in municipal finance teams.
But at a time when municipalities are struggling financially with reduced funding from National Treasury and provinces, it would not be unreasonable for the public to expect they would be closely watching their bottom line.
However, what the latest municipal audit outcomes indicate is collapse of finance controls at many municipalities – at huge cost to the ratepayers. This is disturbing considering the private sector is driven by profit motives rather than delivering services to the people.
Even before the latest reporting by Maluleke, similar patterns of this wastage could be found in most municipalities across the country. This erosion of state capacity is scandalous because it leads to functions of government being permanently outsourced to private interests. What is further disappointing is that there seems to be no urgency in fixing local government which is at the coal face of service delivery to communities who desperately need such services.
If, indeed, our government is committed to reversing this problem, it must be judged by its actions and not intentions.
For far too long there have been promises to save taxpayers’ money by reducing the use of external consultants and instead building state capacity. Time is now running out and a good place to start is Limpopo.
SOWETAN SAYS | Clean up local govt mess now
