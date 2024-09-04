The Gautrain Management Agency is in the advanced stages of finalising a massive expansion project that will nearly triple the size of the Gautrain network from 80km to 230km.
The government is also upscaling the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme to deliver 95 bridges per year to improve connectivity in rural areas.
This focus on infrastructure development creates significant opportunities, but the growth potential could easily be reduced due to a lack of ability to source and retain appropriate skills and resources.
In addition, the ongoing challenges of frequent loadshedding cycles, increasing costs in labour and materials and unpredictable logistics exacerbate the issue.
Turnkey employment solutions providers offer numerous benefits to help offset these challenges. Number of workers, often on a fixed-term basis rather than as permanent employment, which makes the administrative tasks surrounding the sourcing, vetting, hiring and onboarding a complex and time-consuming process.
Professional turnkey employment service providers take on these tasks and can speed the process of placing suitably skilled resources into vacant positions. They enhance project compliance by efficiently and transparently managing recruitment in line with best practices and swiftly addressing any industrial relations issues on construction sites.
Additionally, they support community development through training and educational interventions.
The success of SA’s infrastructure growth and development initiatives rests on the ability to find and hire resources that ensure the appropriate skills matrix.
Turnkey employment service providers can prove to be invaluable in this regard, taking on the burden of the staffing function so that infrastructure developers can focus their time and energy on ensuring projects run on time and on budget.
- Phiri is general manager of sales at OXYON People Solutions
MAUREEN PHIRI | Staffing agents the answer to skilled labour provision
Infrastructure development is a critical priority for SA’s growth and economic prosperity and government focus in this sector creates significant opportunities.
Major projects like renewable energy initiatives, SA National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) and Transnet upgrades, Gautrain expansions and other infrastructure developments are driving activity and creating additional momentum in this space.
However, shortages of skilled labour can and often do cause delays in the delivery of these high-priority projects.
Partnering with a strategic turnkey employment solutions provider enables access to the critical and specialised skills required, through a scalable workforce that also reduces cost. This is pivotal in ensuring projects are delivered on time to drive SA's infrastructure and economic development.
The emphasis on sustainable development is driving a surge in infrastructure projects across SA. This includes many renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, especially in the Northern Cape region.
In addition, Sanral has awarded road construction contracts worth R18bn over the last three months and Transnet is working to rehabilitate the passenger rail network. Transnet is also looking to address port inefficiencies by improving operational efficiencies through new equipment and systems to reduce congestion and the company is seeking private partners for the Durban and Ngqura Container Terminals.
