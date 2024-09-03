Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | McKenzie fighting the good fight

By Sowetan - 03 September 2024 - 07:00
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie with boxer Ricardo Malajika at Emperors Palace.
The shenanigans at Boxing SA seem far from over, after news last week that the organisation’s board had yet again been dissolved.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie took the drastic step due to ongoing legal wrangling between the now dissolved board and the promoters association, which earlier this year forced McKenzie’s predecessor Zizi Kodwa into a fresh process of appointing the board after disagreement over consultations.

McKenzie has reasoned that the board — chaired by Sifiso Shongwe — had to go because they had spent huge amounts of money on the legal challenges brought about by the unhappy promoters who disapproved of the first board appointed by Kodwa late last year.

Kodwa thought he had appeased the aggrieved promoters by naming a fresh board in May this year, but the court matter continued after the board instituted Mandla Ntlanganiso — who had been suspended as director of operations — as accounting authority.

Promoters argued that by reinstating Ntlanganiso, the board was trampling on a court order which had said he should remain suspended. On face value, this should have been negotiated amicably and a resolution be found.

But the board preferred the court process, which under the circumstances cannot be justified. We agree with McKenzie that financial resources can’t be directed to wasteful court cases whereas the athletes are suffering. As McKenzie noted when he appeared before parliament’s sports portfolio committee last week, there are boxers who enter the ring, risking their life, for a mere R4,000 purse.

This cannot be allowed to continue. How Shongwe’s board didn’t see the need to prioritise on-ring matters is most puzzling. They were at the helm for over four months, but didn’t make any tangible strides in rescuing boxing from the doldrums it has sunk into.

The sport has become almost obsolete, overtaken by other codes and, if it continues in this downward spiral, risks becoming extinct. We couldn’t even send amateur boxers to the Paris Olympics last month, a shame for a country which for years prided itself as being among the top producers of fighters in the world.

McKenzie should use the opportunity to get boxing back in order, ensuring he consults extensively on what is required to rescue the fading sport. He definitely got it right by dissolving the self-serving board which saw it fit to fight in the courts, instead of the ring.

