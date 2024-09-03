RHYS EVANS | Role players must collaborate needed to curb substance abuse

Tackling substance abuse requires a comprehensive strategy. To progress effectively, we can begin by incorporating proactive education initiatives that integrate mental health and substance abuse awareness seamlessly into the curriculum.
Additionally, implementing regular testing procedures with appropriate protocols and support systems in place can help identify and address issues early on. Furthermore, establishing partnerships with established rehabilitation centres to offer accessible in-school support services can provide crucial assistance to those in need. By combining these strategies, we can create a more comprehensive and supportive environment to combat substance abuse effectively.
Communities must also play their part, as strengthening community involvement fosters a supportive environment in which there is little space or opportunity for substance abuse. This can include mentorship programmes, through which young people can engage with positive role models.
Recreational activities in communities are sorely lacking; this must be urgently addressed to offer healthy alternatives to keep youngsters busy. Parental involvement is also key, and it will be necessary to empower parents with the resources and strategies they need to step up and support their children.
Times have changed and social media exposes young people to immense pressure and unfiltered content, affecting their mental wellbeing. The national school curriculum must adapt to equip them with the tools to navigate these challenges. Increased parental involvement, readily available support systems and accessible rehabilitation options are vital.
By prioritising a multifaceted approach that includes education, awareness, accessible testing, and strong community involvement, we can create healthier environments that empower South African youth to break the cycle of substance abuse.
- Evans is the MD at ALCO-Safe
South African schools face a critical challenge: the widespread abuse of alcohol and drugs among learners. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s acknowledgment highlights the severity of this issue, yet a stark lack of effective programmes and facilities to combat substance abuse leaves our youth vulnerable.
Policymakers, educators and communities must unite to bridge this gap.
Comprehensive education and awareness programmes are indispensable in this fight. Integrating substance abuse and mental health awareness into the curriculum will be necessary to keep up with changing times. It is essential to equip students with knowledge about the dangers of all forms of addiction while also providing avenues for support to empower them to make informed decisions.
Here, once-off talks are not enough. Regularly reinforced, age-appropriate education on the dangers of substance abuse is important. Existing rehabilitation centres can offer valuable resources. Schools can collaborate with them by inviting specialists to conduct awareness sessions. Former addicts who have successfully recovered can share their experiences, creating a powerful impact on students. This first-hand exposure resonates with younger generations and fosters a deeper understanding of the consequences of substance abuse.
Regular testing, if properly implemented and managed, can serve as a deterrent and act as a tool to identify students in need of help. However, this would require careful consideration as schools lack the structures present in workplaces for implementing such programmes. Collaboration with existing rehabilitation centres to establish accredited testing facilities within schools, along with clear policies and robust support structures, will be essential to ensuring the effectiveness of these measures. This is because testing alone is not a solution; it’s simply a piece of the puzzle for early intervention and support.
