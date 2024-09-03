EMEKA UMECHE | Energy master plan needed to address load reduction

Unlike national loadshedding, load reduction is localised and aims to protect vulnerable areas where excessive electricity use could damage equipment. However, the situation underscores broader issues with neglected equipment, inadequate maintenance by utilities and municipalities and illegal connections, which are the main drivers of network overloads.
SA’s load reduction issues reflect deep-seated problems in the electricity sector, such as ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance and mismanagement. While load reduction is intended to prevent equipment failures and blackouts, it disproportionately affects low-income households.
The localised nature of load reduction means that communities already facing economic hardships are more likely to experience power outages. Hence, a more sustainable approach is needed, not only for the implementation of load reduction but also to ensure its eventual end.
To curb load reduction in SA, investment in upgrading and maintaining power infrastructure is essential to handle increased demand and prevent overloads. The current state of the infrastructure is not capable of supporting the growing energy demands, especially in densely populated urban areas and informal settlements.
Addressing illegal electricity connections through stricter enforcement, penalties and community awareness can reduce the strain on the grid. The prevalence of illegal connections is a symptom of broader socioeconomic challenges, including unemployment and poverty, which drive individuals to tap into the electricity grid unlawfully. However, while enforcement is necessary, it should be coupled with initiatives that provide legal, affordable access to electricity for all.
Additionally, the use of smart grid technology enhances the ability to monitor and control the flow of electricity throughout the network. This allows utilities to quickly identify areas where electricity losses are unusually high, which could be due to theft. Automated systems can also disconnect power in cases of suspected theft, reducing the financial impact on utilities and protecting the integrity of the grid.
Eskom claims that theft and illegal connections are responsible for 94% of the country's overloaded transformers.
The utility has launched various campaigns to raise awareness about the issue of transformer overload, but there is little evidence to suggest that the situation is improving.
The problem is even more concerning when considering the localised nature of load reduction, which risks worsening inequality. This raises a critical question: Is the government doing enough to mitigate the adverse effects of load reduction on poorer, working-class communities?
This question is particularly pertinent in light of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's acknowledgment that the practice of load reduction could worsen “energy inequality” in SA.
This term refers to the unequal access to energy resources, which disproportionately affects vulnerable communities. Ramokgopa's statement highlights the urgent need to address both the symptoms and root causes of the energy crisis, which includes tackling the infrastructure issues leading to network overloads.
Since March 26, Eskom has been able to forgo loadshedding. This is a significant achievement, considering the utility imposed loadshedding on about 78% of days in 2023.
While the improvement in energy generation capacity is commendable, the issue of network overloading and the consequent load reduction remains unresolved. Eskom introduced load reduction in seven provinces to prevent infrastructure overload.
Community engagement is crucial in high-risk areas, to educate the public on the effects of illegal connections and the importance of reducing electricity use during peak times.
Education campaigns should go beyond awareness and include practical solutions, such as energy-saving tips, access to affordable, energy-efficient appliances and information on legal ways to connect to the grid.
There is a need for public-private partnerships to help finance and implement projects that improve electricity access and reliability. The private sector can play a pivotal role in investing in infrastructure upgrades, renewable energy projects and innovative energy solutions.
Reviewing and reforming policies and regulations to support sustainable energy practices and infrastructure development is necessary to create a more resilient power supply system.
Policymakers should also consider incentives for energy efficiency and conservation, as well as penalties for excessive energy consumption.
A localised energy master plan can help address load reduction issues by providing a comprehensive strategy for managing and improving the energy sector. The master plan would typically involve long-term infrastructure investments, policy reforms, and the integration of renewable energy sources, all aimed at enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the electricity grid.
By identifying areas in need of upgrades, promoting energy efficiency, and encouraging the adoption of smart technologies, the master plan will reduce instances of overloads that lead to load reduction.Moreover, it can address underlying issues such as energy inequality and ensure that the energy supply meets the growing demand. This holistic approach would create a more sustainable and resilient energy system for the future.
