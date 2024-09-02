SOWETAN SAYS | Deliver service consistently

In the past few weeks, we have witnessed Joburg authorities put their best foot forward, cleaning up parts of the inner city, installing street lights and jacking up security.
This was to prepare for the biggest rugby Test match in the world – the Championship game between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Their efforts paid off as thousands of rugby fans enjoyed what was a well-functioning, well-kept and safe inner city.
Along the route to the stadium, at the notorious Park Station, and on the ride in People’s Train remained a heavy police presence – all functioning systems that suggested that the South African government was fully in charge.
Except, notwithstanding the efforts on the day and weeks preceding it, a stark fact remains – this is not our daily reality.
It is a strong showing by a government that knows how to pull off exceptional moments of nationhood and pride but lacks the will and commitment to systemically change the experiences of many South Africans, especially those on the margins of economic activity.
On Friday, we reported that communities adjacent to the Ellis Park precinct, where a clean-up was happening, told a different story and experience of poor services from local authorities.
Similarly, commuters who use the Park Station precinct tell of a different travelling experience where muggings are commonplace and amenities so filthy that they are at times unusable.
This past weekend, however, affirmed yet again that this does not have to be the case.
Speaking last week, mayor Dada Morero said the Boks game had been an opportunity for the public and private sectors as well as the provincial government to partner in efforts to reclaim the city.
This begs the obvious question of why such partnerships are not sustainable nor efficient enough to produce demonstrable change in the city of Joburg.
Granted, the public service operates on stringent budgets and with several competing crises.
However, if authorities understand the social and commercial value of doing basic public service right, we must ask why it takes major events to have a system function as we all envisage it.
We commend all spheres of government for upping their game on this occasion, but it means little if it is not consistent and for all South Africans.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Deliver service consistently
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
In the past few weeks, we have witnessed Joburg authorities put their best foot forward, cleaning up parts of the inner city, installing street lights and jacking up security.
This was to prepare for the biggest rugby Test match in the world – the Championship game between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Their efforts paid off as thousands of rugby fans enjoyed what was a well-functioning, well-kept and safe inner city.
Along the route to the stadium, at the notorious Park Station, and on the ride in People’s Train remained a heavy police presence – all functioning systems that suggested that the South African government was fully in charge.
Except, notwithstanding the efforts on the day and weeks preceding it, a stark fact remains – this is not our daily reality.
It is a strong showing by a government that knows how to pull off exceptional moments of nationhood and pride but lacks the will and commitment to systemically change the experiences of many South Africans, especially those on the margins of economic activity.
On Friday, we reported that communities adjacent to the Ellis Park precinct, where a clean-up was happening, told a different story and experience of poor services from local authorities.
Similarly, commuters who use the Park Station precinct tell of a different travelling experience where muggings are commonplace and amenities so filthy that they are at times unusable.
This past weekend, however, affirmed yet again that this does not have to be the case.
Speaking last week, mayor Dada Morero said the Boks game had been an opportunity for the public and private sectors as well as the provincial government to partner in efforts to reclaim the city.
This begs the obvious question of why such partnerships are not sustainable nor efficient enough to produce demonstrable change in the city of Joburg.
Granted, the public service operates on stringent budgets and with several competing crises.
However, if authorities understand the social and commercial value of doing basic public service right, we must ask why it takes major events to have a system function as we all envisage it.
We commend all spheres of government for upping their game on this occasion, but it means little if it is not consistent and for all South Africans.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Ellis Park area gets major cleanup ahead of Boks match
WATCH | In Mayfair residents complain about decay in area
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos