DANIEL CHAMOVITZ | Boycotting Israeli universities undermines principle of open discourse

- Chamowitz is a professor at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel.
Institutions of higher learning are bastions of democracy, freedom of speech and human rights.
The University of Cape Town Council recently adopted two resolutions: the first advocates for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the rebuilding of Gaza's academic sector post-conflict – a set of goals any humanist would support.
The second, however, basically calls for in veiled terms, a boycott of all Israeli universities.
Reflecting on my time as an undergraduate at Columbia University in the early 1980s, I recall a period rife with political activism. Amid calls to boycott SA over apartheid, student organisations took dramatic action, including the takeover of Hamilton Hall – a site similarly targeted just last year by pro-Hamas demonstrators. As a student leader then for the Progressive Zionist Alliance, I too supported the anti-apartheid boycott.
I understand that many of those calling for academic boycotts against Israeli universities aim to protect and improve Palestinian lives and to end the crisis in Gaza. The truth is that I too mourn the loss of innocent life in this horrific conflict and want a better future for Palestinians and Israelis both.
Why then do I oppose the call from UCT for a similar boycott against Israeli universities?
The answer lies in the profound differences between the two contexts. During apartheid, South African universities were deeply entangled with the government's policies of racial segregation. These institutions largely excluded non-white students and faculty by law, reflecting and reinforcing the apartheid system's discriminatory practices.
South African universities were not just passive participants; they were actively complicit in upholding the ideological and structural components of apartheid, serving as sites where segregationist policies were both practised and propagated. In stark contrast, Israeli universities operate as independent entities.
They are governed autonomously, removed from governmental and military influence, and maintain an integrity recognised worldwide. The 2024 Academic Freedom Index ranks Israeli universities alongside institutions in Norway and Canada for their academic freedoms – surpassing even those in the UK and the US. Our universities are not extensions of the military but are instead bastions of democracy, freedom of speech and human rights. They stand as strong advocates for both Jewish and Arab communities, exemplifying true centres for social change and mobility.
Consider the makeup of our student bodies: 18% are Muslim, Christian, or Druze Arabs, mirroring their demographic representation in Israel’s general population.
At Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, for instance, the number of Bedouin students has increased tenfold in the last two decades, reflecting our commitment to multiculturalism and inclusivity. Furthermore, numerous Palestinian students from the West Bank and Gaza have attended Israeli universities, despite opposition from Palestinian authorities. And even more, today hundreds of African students attend Israeli universities in all fields, including medicine, water engineering and agriculture.
In 1984, I supported boycotting institutions that were discriminatory by design. Israeli universities in 2024 stand as the antithesis of this, actively promoting equality and diversity.
Those advocating for academic boycotts against Israeli institutions may intend to support Palestinian welfare and seek an end to the Gaza crisis. However, such boycotts undermine the principles of open discourse and complex understanding – values that universities, especially those with South African legacies, should champion. By isolating Israeli academics, we risk losing invaluable perspectives and opportunities for cross-conflict dialogue, along with the scientific advancements born from international collaboration.
As someone living in a land with deep historical claims by multiple peoples, I recognise the importance of a nuanced understanding oversimplified historical narratives.
Israeli universities embody this principle, striving to be sites of dialogue and understanding amid a complex regional backdrop. It is through engagement, not exclusion, that we can hope to achieve lasting peace and progress.
