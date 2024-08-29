TSAKANI SHIVITI | Public awareness is needed for innovation funding

The face of science and innovation should change and align with the broader transformational trajectory that our country is on. The government avails billions for this purpose and therefore our innovation should be broadened and made relevant to the majority of people.
Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), for example, funded a UKZN-based Prof Tulio de Olivera's sequencing platform which led to the discovery of Omicron variant reflecting SA's contribution to the fight against Covid-19. The platform has been able to successfully raised R150 million on an annual basis reflecting the impact that can be created through a small strategic investment.
Funding was applied for, processed and approved in 28 days, leading one to reasonably infer that the people need to have information and know where to go ask for help and contribute to innovation.
The innovation centres across the provinces should become tourist attractions.
This will allow the country to leverage the potential for science, technology and innovation to contribute to foreign direct investment and in a way populate the works of South Africans to a global audience.
The portfolio committee on science, technology and innovation had a three-day induction workshop where the new members of the committee were introduced to the sector entities that report to the department. The sector is vast and South Africans need to be made aware of what their countrymen are doing in the field of innovation.
A lot of this work goes unnoticed, unreported and hidden. A situation the committee will have to work to change through effective oversight, legislation making and communication with the media.
Among the entities that came to brief the committee was theTIA which reported that its sole responsibility and claim to legitimacy is to fund innovation in the country. The CEO, Patrick Kraapie, told the committee that the private sector avoided investing in risky projects where returns are not guaranteed.
TSAKANI SHIVITI | Public awareness is needed for innovation funding
Technology Innovation Agency needs more exposure on finance it offers
Image: Supplied/Wits Plus
The government, through TIA, funds grassroots innovators through the Grassroots Innovation Programme where they look to address challenges innovators have including funding that hamper technology innovation outside formal systems of innovation.
This is a breath of fresh air that struggling innovators need to know about. Committee members unanimously support this initiative and call on the government to take risks and deliberately fund grassroots innovation in line with government objectives of transforming science fields in SA. This approach will make science and innovation attractive to children from underdeveloped and historically disadvantaged communities.
It is not enough that innovation is associated with whiteness and privilege even at universities. This is a stereotype that the committee will work to demystify and challenge for the entire term. Rather innovators should be exposed to each other’s work and work to advance the interest of development and transformation.
TIA also has fantastic Living Labs, an instrument to complement innovation for local economic development and serve as a mechanism to promote the co-creation of innovation solutions in rural and semi-urban dwellings.
Local people are not yet exposed to the available funding opportunities that are offered by TIA and hence ordinary South Africans still regard science and innovation as elitist.
TIA has in the past year funded 156 innovations and yet they are not promoted anywhere. Solutions to our development challenges will only be resolved when we innovate technologies that are relevant to our present-day SA.
We cannot afford to be silent and work behind opaque walls without communicating our work around science, technology, and innovation. This debate ought to have moved from exposure to intellectual property matters.
The work to populate the work South African innovators is long overdue.
