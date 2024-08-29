OPINION | Automation alone will not root out corruption at home affairs

This has become an important issue in protecting the identity and wellbeing of South Africans. As we have witnessed in the past few days with the revelation from home affairs that Chidimma Adetshina’s mother stole the identity of a South African woman.
In a statement that they released, they said, “An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child”.
These are some of the consequences faced due to the lack of proper systems to verify the validity of applications and an increase in internal corruption within home affairs.
Yet, is the minister’s proposed solution – essentially throwing money at technology – truly addressing the root of the problem? After all, corruption isn’t a bug in the system; it’s the system itself. The situation where 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals were crammed in inhumane conditions in Johannesburg is another horrifying example of this corruption-fuelled chaos. These individuals were not just illegal immigrants; they were victims of human trafficking, their suffering a direct consequence of a broken, underfunded security apparatus.
Schreiber himself lamented the impact of budget cuts on home affairs and the broader security cluster, saying, “The truth is, if you don’t fund something as a priority, it’s not a priority”.
Yet, even as the minister calls for innovation, the question remains: why has it taken so long to prioritise our national security? Why has the government chosen to pour billions into failing state-owned enterprises like SAA and Eskom, while our borders remain porous, our visa processes corruptible and our sovereignty at risk?
It is not enough to merely arrest and convict those involved in corrupt activities, as the minister promises. The system itself must be overhauled and this goes beyond the implementation of digital solutions. What about the accountability of those at the top? What about the political will to prioritise national security over patronage and cronyism? Can we trust a government that has consistently failed to address corruption to now suddenly fix it with technology?
Can we trust that the technology will work? We've seen previous failures in transitioning from green ID books to smart cards. Now, 55.3% of the green ID books are still in use, despite attempts to phase them out to combat corruption. These efforts have fallen short of their target and corruption remains a significant issue.
In his defence, Schreiber argues, “The question is, will it just keep happening again in the future if we don’t fix the system?”
Indeed, it will. But fixing the system requires more than just automation; it requires a fundamental shift in how the government operates, allocates resources and holds itself accountable. SA cannot afford to wait any longer. The time for action is now, but it must be the right kind of action – rooted in transparency, accountability and a genuine commitment to reform, not just the superficial application of technological solutions.
- Motshweni and Pheza are PhD candidates at the department of sociology, University of Johannesburg
